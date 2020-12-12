The Sun Prairie City Council will consider a resolution to reduce the eastbound speed limit along East Main Street/Highway 19 after a car-pedestrian collision claimed the life of an Sun Prairie woman, thanks to action taken Dec. 8 by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee.
The Nov. 23 crash that killed one Sun Prairie woman and injured her wife, an off-duty Madison police officer, occurred while they were walking on an east side bike path. Julie L. Nelson, 48, of Sun Prairie, was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office as the pedestrian killed in the crash. Nelson’s wife, and another person who was in one of the vehicles, were injured and transported to the hospital.
James Blackstone, 32, of Sun Prairie, a driver of one of the vehicles, was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sun Prairie police report that Nelson and her wife, who has not been identified, were walking on the bike path well off the roadway of East Main Street and Whitetail Drive when they were struck by one of the two vehicles involved in the traffic crash. Sun Prairie Police were called to the crash scene around 3:35 p.m. on Monday. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office completed an autopsy on Nelson and found that she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
“One factor that came into play I believe was speed,” remarked District 1 Alder and Public Works Committee Chair Steve Stocker, who became emotional when discussing the crash.
Stocker said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) changed the speed limit to 35 miles per hour as a result of the Wisconsin Farm Tech Days, but believed they would change it back afterwards and they did not.
Stocker said he has also received input from Clardell condominium owners to reduce speed along the roadway.
With the new development at East Main and Town Hall in the near future, Stocker said he thought it was time to petition the state to reduce to a 25 MPH speed limit along Main/19 from Grove Street to Musket Ridge Drive, and to move up to 35 MPH from Musket Ridge to Town Hall.
A 55 MPH speed limit could be reimposed east of the city’s corporate limits to Marshall, Stocker said.
City Public Works Director/City Engineer Adam Schleicher wrote in his report that Stocker’s referral was made to the Public Works Committee to request the WisDOT change the speed limit on East Main Street east of Grove Street.
But Schleicher pointed out that portion of roadway is outside of the City of Sun Prairie’s connecting highway limits for Highway 19 and is under the jurisdiction of WisDOT. Wisconsin State Statute 346.57(4) sets the speed limits on state trunk highways.
Schleicher wrote that the authority to change those limits also rests with WisDOT. Guidance from the DOT states requests for speed studies to modify speed limits on State Trunk Highways should come through a mayor or other elected executive, appointed official, government body, or a Traffic Safety Commission a be submitted in writing.
As a result, Schleicher suggested the Public Works Committee vote to recommend the City Council pass a resolution requesting a Speed Modification study in this area.
“I thought for a long time that the speed limit for 55 should be on the other side of Town Hall Road,” remarked Public Works Committee member and fellow District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy during the meeting.
McIlroy said too many residents use that area to come into town and it has too many speeders. “I think this is something we need to move forward on,” McIlroy added, “and if the DOT does a traffic study, they will see it as well.”
Public Works Committee member Kelvin Santiago said the impending development by Habitat for Humanity just off Town Hall Drive could spur WisDOT to consider a speed limit change.
“It scares the bejesus out of me” that somebody has not been hit,” Stocker said, referring to speeding motorists in the area.
Schleicher said the area between WhiteTail Drive and Town Hall is part of the WisDOT’s traffic safety grant area. When WisDOT does its study, Schleicher said the city will ask for a recommendation about a speed limit sign and making it extra visible.
The committee voted unanimously to approve asking the council to adopt the resolution.
In a related item, the committee also approved a referral for city study of intersection modifications.
A referral was made to the committee to modify intersections in the city to eliminate situations where the lanes narrow from two lanes to one after the signalized intersections. The intersections that were brought up for consideration were the intersections on Main Street and Grove Street, Main and Bird Street, and Windsor at Broadway Drive.
In his report to the committee, Schleicher recommended the city have an engineering study performed at the intersection of Main and Grove to determine the feasibility of the intersection configuration. Modifications at this intersection would require coordination with WisDOT, Wisconsin & Southern railroad, and the adjacent businesses.
With the multiple stakeholders, a detailed engineering study will be beneficial in identifying options.
Schleicher recommended the intersection of Main and Bird Street be addressed with the HISP program funding the city was recently awarded from WisDOT.
The intersection of Windsor and Broadway will be evaluated by staff and a report developed outlining where these conditions exist elsewhere in the city and recommendations for the committee to consider citywide.
“I think there’s a few things going on here that would warrant some further analysis,” Schleicher said, “and a report back to the committee.”
Stocker said he’s seen situations where motorists race each other to get ahead of other cars as the lanes narrow from two to one.
McIlroy recommended talking with business owners in the area to make sure they have buy-in. For example, one suggestion was to make the eastbound merge lane on Main from Bird a right-turn lane into Wendy’s.
Stocker said he has also seen the same “race” occur between motorists on Windsor near Stop’n Go at Broadway Drive, where westbound Highway 19 narrows from two lanes to one lane just west of the Broadway-Windsor intersection.
The committee voted to present the recommendations to the council for final approval.
