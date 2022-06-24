Sun Prairie Media Center at StrawberryFest
Jamison Rabbott and Mark Gonwa conducted a live remote from the Colonial Club’s StrawberryFest for the Sun Prairie Media Center’s community radio station, 103.5 FM The Sun.

 Chris Mertes

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

6/25/22

8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022

12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

2:00 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer’s

2:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22

3:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

3:30 PM Colonial Club, How to Avoid Scams

4:40 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

5:00 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

5:55 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

6:30 PM Library, Irish Fiddle Concert

7:30 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

7:45 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

8:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

8:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

9:55 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

6/26/228:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 06-26-2022

9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 06-19-2022

10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 06-19-2022

11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 06-19-2022

12:05 PM Our Saviors Church, 06-19-2022

1:05 PM Victory Center Church, 06-19-22

2:00 PM Living in Victory, TP USA Resources

2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

3:00 PM SPASD School Board, 06-13-22

4:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

4:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

5:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

7:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

7:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

8:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

8:30 PM Sun Prairie Utilities Commission, 6-20-2022

9:45 PM Committee of the Whole, 06-21-22

10:35 PM City Council, 06-21-22

6/27/228:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

11:30 AM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22

12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer’s

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022

3:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

4:00 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

4:15 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

4:35 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

9:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

9:30 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

9:45 PM Memorial Day Parade 2022

10:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22

11:00 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

6/28/2022

8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Heart Math

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer’s

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons

12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

12:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22

1:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

1:30 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

1:45 PM Memorial Day Parade 2022

2:30 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

3:00 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

3:35 PM Chamber of Commerce, New World of Compensation

4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

4:55 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

5:30 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

7:30 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

7:50 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

8:45 PM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

10:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

10:30 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

10:45 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

11:00 PM Library, Irish Fiddle Concert

KIDS-4Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

6/25/228:00 AM The Masked Actors

10:00 AM Eight Electric Actors

12:00 PM When Pigs Fly Crew

2:30 PM The Seal Squad

4:30 PM Gryffindorians

6:00 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

6:30 PM Minecraft Maniacs

7:30 PM Kit Cat

8:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

10:00 PM A Bunch of Random People

6/26/22

8:00 AM Fox & Branch

8:45 AM Kidsplay

9:30 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour

10:00 AM Miller and Mike

11:00 AM Library, Storytime

11:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

12:00 PM Library, Ocean Odyssey

12:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

1:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22

2:15 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22

3:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

4:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

5:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

6:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

7:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21

8:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

8:30 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20

9:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

9:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

10:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

11:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

11:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

6/27/228:00 AM Video Game Play

8:30 AM How to Make a Souffle

8:45 AM Taking Care of Cooper

9:00 AM Videos by Jordan

9:15 AM Dog Brushing

9:30 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

10:30 AM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

11:00 AM Challenge Competition

11:30 AM DIY Candy

12:00 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021

1:15 PM Adventures in Animation-2, 2021

1:30 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

2:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

3:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

4:15 PM Sankofa, Student Projects

5:00 PM The Eli Show — Episode 4

5:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

6:30 PM Basketball with Danny

7:00 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

8:15 PM Random Skits

9:30 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

10:00 PM Cafe Blues

10:30 PM Game Shows

11:45 PM Sugar Rush Jr.

6/28/228:00 AM Library, Ocean Odyssey

8:30 AM Stupendous Squirrels

10:00 AM Squid People

11:30 AM Dogs Eat Bacon

1:00 PM Super Swirly Skittles

2:30 PM Dab Police

4:00 PM Happy Mealers

5:45 PM Stupendous Squirrels

7:00 PM Controversy Crew

8:00 PM PotaFOE

10:00 PM Secret Sloth Society