A conditional use permit (CUP) for a church, and the precise implementation plan for the proposed senior living/office space development on the former McGovern’s property, are among the items scheduled for the Oct. 13 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting.
The commission will convene a public hearing will be held on a request by Iglesia Pentecostal Jehova, Inc. for approval of a CUP to allow an Indoor Institutional Use (Church) at 152 N. Bird St.
The commission is also scheduled to consider a request by Cohen-Esrey Development Group for approval of a PIP to allow a 100-unit, senior living mixed-use development with a 3,736 sq. ft. retail/office space at 818 W. Main St.
The Sun Prairie City Council has already approved the general development plan (GDP) for the proposal, which will also seek tax increment finance (TIF) funding from the city.
Other items on the commission agenda include:
• FC Land multi-family request. A public hearing will be held on a request by FC Land LLC for approval of a General Development Plan (GDP) to allow a two building, 152-unit multi-family residential development with underground parking at 2965 Hoepker Road.
• Ice Rink CUP. A public hearing will be held on a request by Tim Davis for approval of a CUP to allow a Private Residential Recreational Facility (backyard ice rink during the winter months) at 1180 Carriage Drive.
• Park 151 requests. Public hearings will be held on a request by Park 151 Commerce II, LLC for approval of a CUP to establish an outdoor storage use, along with a distribution center use at 2875 Innovation Way in the Park 151 Business Park.
No further information was available at press time about both items.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the Tuesday, Oct. 13 meeting — set to begin at 7 p.m. — will be held remotely.
Information on how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, may be found on the city’s website, www.cityofsunprairie.com.
The Oct. 13 plan commission meeting is scheduled to air live on KSUN-TV (Spectrum cable channel 983 or TDS channels 13 and 1013), online at ksun.tv or on the Sun Prairie Media Center mobile phone app.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the Planning Division of the City of Sun Prairie’s Community Development Department by phone at 608-825-1107.
