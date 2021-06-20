Sun Prairie’s City Attorney has been placed on administrative leave in connection with a June 10 incident in which he allegedly took two handguns into a Waunakee tavern and waving it near patrons and staffers.
According to the criminal complaint, Mark Leonard has been charged in Dane County Circuit Court with possessing a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed and disorderly conduct with a use of a dangerous weapon modifier.
Waunakee police responded to Ripp’s Bar, located in the 100 block of Main Street in Waunakee, where a caller reported a man — subsequently identified as Leonard — who was intoxicated and had two guns was “dancing and making people uncomfortable inside of the bar.”
The caller also told police he left the bar after Leonard pointed the muzzle of a handgun at him, but said he didn’t believe the man meant to and that it was likely accidental, according to the complaint.
A Waunakee police officer approached the man in the bar and detained the male after he reportedly identified himself as Leonard. The complaint also states the officer found a handgun in Leonard’s waistband, along with a second handgun that was in a holster in front of Leonard’s shorts.
The officer removed the two weapons and noticed both were loaded, according to the complaint. Despite police reportedly confiscating two handguns, the complaint said Leonard denied being armed inside the bar.
As police searched the rest of the bar, they allegedly found a full 9mm magazine, cash and a cell phone on top of the bar which customers said belonged to Leonard.
Leonard told officials he had not ordered any drinks at the bar, though one of the bartenders told police he had allegedly ordered four to five shots and two beers over the course of two hours.
The complaint also states Leonard came to the bar to make the acquaintance of one of the female bartenders and had left his phone number at Ripp’s several times.
Waunakee police reviewed video of the incident and said Leonard could be seen drinking from a beer bottle while waving a handgun in his other hand. Leonard was also seen dancing and placing the previously referred to magazine on top of the bar.
Patrons and staffers in the bar were uncomfortable with Leonard and his guns being in Ripp’s, according to the criminal complaint.
“We have been made aware of conduct involving City Attorney Mark Leonard which may have violated city policies and rules and, therefore, Attorney Leonard has been placed on administrative leave pending a full and complete internal investigation into the matter,” a statement issued by the City of Sun Prairie reads. “We have no additional information that we can share at this time”.
Legal proceedings against Leonard are scheduled to continue with an Aug. 12 initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court.