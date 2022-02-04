Sun Prairie and Tomah police worked together to locate and arrest a 34-year-old Madison man who fired a single gunshot Feb. 1 outside of a Buena Vista Drive residence.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police responded to a caller at 4:21 a.m. who said a male had fired a single shot while outside of his vehicle parked on Buena Vista and made comments about wanting to kill himself, but then left the area with the gun.
Cox said police were able to determine the male’s identity and an emergency ping was done on his phone.
Based on the ping, officers from the Tomah Police Department located and arrested the male, who was still armed with the handgun. He was taken into custody without incident for a probation and parole hold and additional charges.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Justin Mackie, 34, of Madison, for disorderly conduct domestic and second degree recklessly endangering safety then jailed in Monroe County. Dane County and Monroe County worked out an arrangement, and Mackie ultimately ended up in the Dane County Jail.
No charges after Frances Court fight
Sun Prairie officers responding to a Jan. 31 fight at Frances Court ended up not issuing any citations.
Cox said officers responded to a report of two males fighting at 10:36 p.m. A witness told police that the two males were fighting but that a female tried to break up the fight.
When police questioned one of the males involved in the fight, he did not wish to press charges, according to Cox.
Because there was no domestic relationship and no charges were preferred, police issued no citations and made no arrests, according to Cox.
Male cited for OWI after passing out
Sun Prairie officers cited a 39-year-old Sun Prairie male Feb. 2 after he passed out behind the steering wheel of his vehicle while it was still in traffic.
Police received a call at 10:31 p.m. from the complainant on Reiner Road near Highway 151. The caller told police he knocked on the window of the vehicle when it was stuck in traffic and not moving. The driver regained consciousness and spoke with the complainant. Cox said the male driver either passed out again or fell asleep because that is how officers found him, and they noted he had trouble staying awake.
Police administered standardized field sobriety tests, then transported the driver to a medical facility where he was medically cleared. The male admitted smoking marijuana and taking oxycodone before driving earlier in the evening.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Brian Allsage for first offense-operating while under the influence of intoxicants, and operating while suspended, then released him to a responsible party.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes