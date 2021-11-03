Jimmy the Groundhog set to retire from Cannery Square

The wooden, carved landmark of Jimmy the Groundhog will go into hibernation soon as city officials consider the sculpture’s condition.
The larger-than-life statue has been in Cannery Square for almost 15 years, thanks to the late Mike Cunningham and John Weishar, a former Business Improvement District Board Chair who wanted a year-long reminder of the city’s mascot.
The Jimmy art piece was carved from a diseased oak tree donated by a Sun Prairie resident downtown and installed in Cannery Square for the annual Feb. 2 groundhog prognostication.
City officials said in a Tuesday, Nov. 2 press release that the weather hasn’t been too kind to the wooden Jimmy, with decay and erosion taking place. The statue will be placed in storage and evaluated over the winter, according to Jake King, the city’s Communications and Diversity Strategist.
Georgia Cow’Keeffe, a sculpture inspired by Sun Prairie native Georgia O’Keeffe, also had a center spot in Cannery Square until it found shelter in the Nitty Gritty just a block away.
Over the years, visitors have stopped by Cannery Square to take selfies with Jimmy and playfully put beads around his neck and objects in his paws.
City officials wished Jimmy a fond retirement from the downtown area.
“Jimmy the Groundhog statue has been a downtown staple for about 15 years and his presence will never be forgotten,” said Colleen Burke, BID and Tourism Manager.
The city is set to review future plans for Cannery Square in 2022 as part of an overall downtown redevelopment plan that will bring more retail and apartments to the city’s east side.
Downtown Sun Prairie highlights the historic district and attracts visitors and locals with a variety of restaurants, shops, and BID-sponsored events.