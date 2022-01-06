County Executive Joe Parisi recently announced that Dane County is now accepting applications for grant programs designed to support projects that improve, protect, and enhance Dane County's land and water resources.
With one application, groups are able to apply to multiple grant programs from the Dane County Environmental Council and Dane County Parks.
The grant programs include:
• Capital Equipment Grants. These grants are for projects that improve, protect, and enhance land and water resources in Dane County and provide clear and significant public benefits and access.
Capital Equipment Grants award up to $2,500 to assist with the purchase or rental of equipment or services that will benefit Dane County conservation projects.
• Community Partners Program. The CPP provides funding for projects that promote environmental and sustainability education, conservation, and restoration of Dane County’s natural resources.
The CPP will provide up to $1,000 for small projects that promote environmental education, conservation, and restoration.
• Dane County Parks Friends Capital Improvement Grant Program. This program provides matching funds to Friends of Dane County Parks groups and other nonprofit organizations to implement capital improvements on Dane County parkland.
The program will fund up to 75% of the total project cost, with a minimum award of $3,000 and a maximum award of $18,750.
“Dane County has a strong community of conservation organizations working to protect our natural resources and improve our environment,” said Parisi. “We look forward to partnering with local groups again this year to enhance Dane County’s outdoor spaces and advance conservation efforts.”
Applications must be received by Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.
More information including grant applications and guidelines can be downloaded at the Dane County Environmental Council website at: https://environmentalcouncil.countyofdane.com/Grants
Dane County Parks offers a variety of recreational opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast and natural environments for quiet getaways or special events. Dane County Parks takes an active role to enhance and preserve the county’s finest natural resources.
The Dane County Environmental Council is a county committee appointed by the Dane County Executive. Its membership includes one County Board Supervisors and six citizen members. The Council works to promote awareness, conservation, and preservation of Dane County’s natural resources. Dane County Extension provides staff and support for the council’s programs.