The Sun Prairie Police Department on Oct. 8 advised residents at 2:06 p.m. to avoid downtown Sun Prairie because of a gas leak.
No details were available about what may have caused the leak, but police have cleared an area that includes Linnerud Drive and King Street as well as Main Street in downtown Sun Prairie.
The gas was turned off about 2:13 p.m., according to chatter on the Dane County Sheriff's radio channel. Individuals were told to remain out of the evacuated area until Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue provides the all clear.
“The contractor who is constructing the parking lot behind the Bank of Sun Prairie hit a gas line," remarked City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. "The police department evacuated City Hall and the commercial buildings in the Main Street area. The gas has been turned off. No fires or injuries have been reported.”
UPDATE
At 2:58 p.m., Oppenheimer offered the following update:
"The fire department is in the process of completing their inspections of the buildings in the area. They will be allowing people to return to their homes and businesses soon. Lieutenant Kevin Konopacki is serving as the city’s public information officer and is holding a press conference at this time.”
UPDATE: 3:26 p.m.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki provided an update that included streets being re-opened at 3:15 p.m.
Konopacki said at 1:46 p.m., workers struck an above-ground gas line during the construction of the Angell Street parking lot at Angell and Church streets.
The city evacuated all buildings within a one block radius, including the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main, but also extended the zone to include Main, Vine, Angell, Church, and Cliff streets as well as a portion of King Street and Linnerud Drive.
First responders on the scene were able to get crews from Madison Gas & Electric (MG&E) to respond to the scene and the gas was shut off at 2:11 p.m.
After that, Konopacki said, gas crews went from parcel to parcel downtown to make sure their gas meters were reading at "zero" indicating no natural gas was present before agreeing to re-open the area -- first to pedestrians to allow them to return home, and then to allow motorist access.
“So now we’re in the all clear," Konopacki said.
No injuries and no property damage other than the gas line were reported.
Police re-opened the streets at 3:15 p.m.
Konopacki said he immediately thought of what happened during the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.
"The biggest thing when compared to 2018 was that this was above ground," Konopacki said, referring to the gas line break.
The 2018 explosion occurred as a result of an underground gas line being pierced and ignited. That explosion leveled several buildings, damaged others including the Old City Hall currently being renovated at the corner of Main and Bristol streets, and took the life of Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr.
