When I think of New Year’s resolutions, Fyodor Dostoyevsky comes to mind, partly because everything in Dostoyevsky’s novels seems to take place in the deep freeze of Russia’s perpetual January. More important, as reflected in his characters, Dostoyevsky was a guy with a thousand flaws, prone to drinking too much and a gambler.
He was a spendthrift deadbeat, frail and epileptic, and inclined toward depression. His politics were sometimes extreme, bordering on the abstract and impractical.
He was scheduled to be executed on December 23,1949 after his arrest for membership in an anti-tsarist group, the Petrashevsky Circle. He stood before a firing squad, breathing his last, when a cart delivered a letter from Tsar Nicholas commuting his sentence. Here was the ultimate moment for making a New Year’s resolution — to disavow politics and stay on his best behavior at the prison camp in Omsk.
His sentence in Siberia lasted four years, plenty of time for reflection and making resolutions.
Dostoyevsky never used New Year’s, Christmas or any holiday as a theme. Most of the time, he barely knew what month it was.
But if he’d actually made resolutions and lived up to them, he probably would have enjoyed a healthy, orderly life. He would have been prosperous, respectable, well-adjusted and never would have written anything that was worth much.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.