The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on June 8 will consider two items related to the proposed Token Creek Serenity Estates on Sun Prairie’s far west side.
The commission is scheduled to convene a public hearing on a request by Coris Development Group LLC for approval of an amendment to the Official Zoning Map.
If approved by the city council, the amendment will rezone approximately 35.22 acres of land located south of the Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive from the Rural Holding (RH-35) to the Suburban Residential (SR-4) zoning classification to accommodate a single-family residential development.
A second Coris Development Group request seeks final city approval of a Preliminary Plat for Token Creek Serenity Estates, which will contain 39 residential lots and 3 outlots on the 35.22 acres of land located south of the Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive.
Other agenda items
Other items scheduled to be considered as part of the June 8 commission agenda include:
• Liberty Square request. The commission will consider a request by AFB, LLC for approval of an amendment to an approved Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to install an outdoor pergola with stage area and additional seating at 804 and 840 Liberty Boulevard.
• Reserve First Re-Plat. The commission is set to consider a request by Elsing Development Company LLC for approval of a Final Plat of “The Reserve First Re-plat,” which would re-plat 26 existing lots into 23 larger lots and release and recreate easements in all impacted parcels.
• Certified Survey Map request. The commission is scheduled to act on a request by Prairie Trail Residences, LLC for approval of a two-lot Certified Survey Map (CSM) to divest lands located at 3100 Pleasant Street and 3116-3118 Prospect Drive from the Providence Square Condominiums.
• PIP amendment. The commission will also consider a request by Salman Ahmad for approval of an amendment to a PIP to change a playground area from sod to artificial turf, modify the location of fencing, and relocate signage.
Meeting details
The Tuesday, June 8 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely.
Information on how the public can submit public comments and remotely participate in the plan commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the city’s website.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Community Development Department Planning Division at 608-825-1107.