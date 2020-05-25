The Prairie Athletic Club Lou Bradley Scholar Athlete Scholarship Program awarded $500 scholarships to each of the following Sun Prairie High School seniors:
Mackenzie Shanahan – Mackenzie has a 3.96 grade point average, lettered in tennis and track & field, will attend the University of Wisconsin Madison and pursue a career in environmental science and business.
Autumn Dushack – Autumn has a 3.94 grade point average, lettered in cross country and track & field, will attend Loyola University and pursue a career as a physician assistant.
This is the 22nd year that this Scholarship Program has given $500 scholarships, in memory of Lou Bradley, to outstanding Sun Prairie High School seniors who have demonstrated, through their high school career, excellence in academics and athletics.
The awards presented this year will make the total scholarships given since 1998 to 159 students.
