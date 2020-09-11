As Sun Prairie students return to learning, the Sun Prairie Media Center has a new way for adults to reverse any potential brain drain they may have suffered over the summer.
It’s called “Trivia-Palooza.” What’s “Trivia-Palooza,” you may be asking yourself?
To commemorate 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio’s fifth anniversary and the new radio studio located at the Sun Prairie Media Center, the Friends of the SPMC are hosting the first annual “Trivia-Palooza” event, a live on-air twenty-hour trivia contest happening on 103.5 FM from 9 AM-7 PM on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27.
Here’s how it works: You can go right now to sunprairiemediacenter.com/trivia to register to play for free. You have to be 21 to register and you have to be registered to play.
Once you are registered, you will receive a Google Form that you will use to submit your answers to the questions being asked during each of the twenty hours of the contest. You can resubmit the form for as many hours as you want to play.
Each hour will feature a new guest asking questions they’ve put together based on a theme. The themes and guests will be posted to sunprairiemediacenter.com/trivia shortly.
Some of the guests will be 103.5 FM producers/hosts asking questions based on shows they produce. Note that you don’t need to have ever heard the related show to do well in the contest as there won’t be questions specific to the shows themselves, but rather just questions related to the theme of the shows.
So, for example, cover songs could be a theme for producer Mark Gonwa, who hosts an all-covers show.
You can play as many or as few hours as you like, but each hour will feature prizes for the player who has answered the most questions correctly. Prizes will be posted to sunprairiemediacenter.com/trivia soon.
And at the end of the twenty hours there will be a grand prize winner for the person who answers the most questions correctly over the entire weekend. The grand prize will be free custard for a year courtesy of Culver’s of Sun Prairie.
Special thanks go out to the SPMC’s executive sponsor for the event, the Bank of Sun Prairie. Making this event all the more fun is that it is the first big event sponsored by the newly-revamped and recharged Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center group. It will also be the first programming broadcast from the brand-spanking-new 103.5 FM Community Radio Studio underwritten by the Bank of Sun Prairie.
So go to sunprairiemediacenter.com/trivia today to register. If you have any questions about the event, please call 837-4193 or e-mail Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.
So, for the weekend of Sept. 26-27, it’s Game On!
