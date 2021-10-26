The Wellness Council of America recently recognized the Sun Prairie Area School District for prioritizing the health and wellness of its employees and their families.
The Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) is one of the nation’s most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces.
The SPASD was one of the 26 organizations in the nation to be recognized and received the highest level of recognition possible, the Platinum Award.
The Sun Prairie Area School District’s Wellness Program fully emerged in 2020, with a mission to create a culture that supports and provides opportunities, tools, and resources that inspire all employees and their families to become full partners in managing their overall well-being.
This past year the Wellness Program worked to increase the engagement and utilization of the District’s Employee Wellness Clinic, an SSM Health clinic that offers free or low-cost appointments and over 20 services to employees and their families.
The program also offered a wide variety of motivating wellness challenges and Weekly Wellness opportunities.
Weekly Wellness opportunities included activities such as workout classes, discussions focusing on mental health and healthy living, mindfulness and meditation sessions, guest speaker presentations, clubs, and special events.
“The Sun Prairie Area School District’s goal is to attract and retain the best teachers and staff around for our students,” said Superintendent Brad Saron and School Board President Steve Schroeder in a joint statement.
“We prioritize taking care of our employees and their families,” the joint statement reads, “and the work that our Wellness Department has done helps us do just that.”
“Our team is ecstatic to have received this recognition,” said District Wellness Coordinator Karyn Richmond. “We are passionate about continuing to build a more robust wellness program that supports Every Body, Every Day with the ultimate goal of creating a happier and healthier workplace.”