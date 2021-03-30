The City of Sun Prairie announced Jake King as the city’s Communications & Diversity Strategist.
The role, in the city administrator’s Office, will accelerate the city’s progress in both of these important areas.
King began his employment with the city on Monday, March 29.
King has a demonstrated history of valuing his community and living out that value by working to expand efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, with a double major in Public Relations and Spanish. During his time as a student, he partnered with a community leader and was able to use his knowledge of public relations to assist the LGBTQ+ Community Council in Hancock County and challenge an existing county ordinance that did not offer protections for members of that community.
Immediately after graduating, King moved to Madison and began working for Familia Dental as an advocate for affordable dental care. He was able to use his translation skills to translate dental plans/procedures for Spanish-speaking patients.
Prior to joining the city, King served as Program and Outreach Coordinator for National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Dane County.
His biggest challenge and accomplishment was converting all support services and educational programming to online for those impacted by mental illness. This allowed the organization and its services to become easily accessible to those outside Dane County and throughout Wisconsin.
Additionally, even during the pandemic, he was still able to coordinate multiple Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Trainings for various law enforcement departments.
When King is not working to improve the community, he is a long-distance runner who loves to lace up and run on John Nolen Drive. If it’s not running, then he is refining his baking skill and trying out a new pastry recipe.
During the next several months, King will be meeting with city departments and community organizations to continue developing strategies and collaborative opportunities to enhance the city’s communication efforts and achieve its diversity and inclusion goals.
“We look forward to having Jake join our team," remarked City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. "The city remains committed to ensuring it is a welcoming and inclusive place for all who live, work, and play here. Jake will be integral in leading efforts to supporting these efforts."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.