Sun Prairie Police Department officers arrested a 40-year-old Arena man for a lengthy list of charges stemming from a Jan. 26 traffic stop.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said an officer stopped the male at 9:10 p.m. for deviating from a designated lane in the 1700 block of West Main Street. The male driver attempted to flee from police but was located a short time later and placed under arrest, according to Cox.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Jay Joles on tentative charges of resisting arrest, possession of Schedule 1 and 2 Narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of felony bail jumping, as well as Dane County warrants for operating while under the influence of intoxicants-5th and 6th offenses, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, two warrants for felony bail jumping. Officers transported Joles to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police also issued Joles traffic citations for operating after suspension and deviating from designated lane.
Burke man arrested after Menards theftSun Prairie police arrested a 36-year-old Burke man for retail theft and other charges in connection with a Jan. 24 incident at Menards, 355 South Grand Ave.
Cox said officers responded to a theft report by a female at the store, but officers subsequently determined the theft suspect was male. In talking with store management, officers learned the male stole three security cameras valued at $1,500. Police identified the suspect and his residence located just outside of Sun Prairie.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Scottie Patterson, 36, of Burke for felony retail theft, parole violation and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. He also received a trespass ban.
Police arrest Sun Prairie man on warrantSPPD officers arrested a wanted 32-year-old Sun Prairie man after his parents called police to tell them their son was at their residence, but also wanted on a warrant.
Cox said officer responded to the 500 block of Schiller Street at 5:23 a.m., then placed Andrew Matje, 32, of Sun Prairie under arrest for a body-only warrant for failure to appear on a narcotics drug charge, and transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Watch for runners on SundaySun Prairie Police Department Officers will be providing assistance in directing traffic and runners during the Hibernation Hustle on Sunday morning, Jan. 30, beginning in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square.
Cox said the running course resembles a large rectangle, including the streets of Church, Columbus, Elm, Bristol, Windsor, and North as well as Kroncke and Linnerud drives before returning back to Cannery Square.
The race is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday and is part of the city’s Frozen Fest activities leading up to Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, also in downtown Sun Prairie.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes