Sun Prairie resident Dr. Rolf Wegenke, president/CEO of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU), has announced that he plans to retire in the summer of 2022.
“I have had two professional careers—nearly 17 years in economic development in the administrations of five Wisconsin Governors: Lucey, Schreiber, Dreyfus, Earl, and Thompson, and then, starting in January 1992, over 30 years in higher education with WAICU,” Wegenke said in a statement.
“I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to lead in the context of the most important issues of our times: economic development and education. A lot has happened in my more than 30 years as president of WAICU,” Wegenke said.
“WAICU’s mission is ‘Working together for educational opportunity,’ and Wisconsin grants totaling $844,179,815 have gone to 478,066 Wisconsin college students during my tenure,” Wgenke said in the statement.
“Nationally, WAICU has been known for its creative collaborative services—called ‘transformative’ in the Congressional report, the College Cost Crisis,” Wegenke added. “The 45-plus programs now in place have saved over $230 million for our members and helped control college costs.”
Having served under 88 WAICU presidents, Wegenke credited his success to two factors: the presidents of the 23 private, nonprofit colleges who serve as WAICU’s Board of Directors “have been entrepreneurial risk takers and supported me over the years. I have also been the beneficiary of a dedicated and hardworking staff.”
While serving as AICU president, Wegenke served on many boards, councils and commissions, including:
• Wisconsin Educational Communications Board (Chair);
• Wisconsin Public Broadcasting Foundation (Chair);
• Wisconsin Technology Council (Executive Committee and chair of the Human Capital and Personnel Committees);
• Distance Learning Authorization Board (Past Chair);
• Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment (Growing Workforce Opportunities Committee);
• Governor’s Early Childhood Advisory Council;
• Equity in ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Stakeholder Council;
• Leadership Group on School Staffing Challenges;
• 60 Forward (postsecondary education attainment goal);
• Wisconsin College Savings Program Board (Edvest and Tomorrow’s Scholar Plans);
• WMC Foundation – The Future Wisconsin Project (“Partner”; Steering Committee);
• American Council on Education;
• Council of Independent Colleges;
• Midwestern Higher Education Compact (Commissioner; Executive Committee);
• National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities; and
• National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities State Executives (Past Chair).
While serving as WAICU president, Wegenke formerly served on a number of boards, cpouncils and commissions, including the Governor’s Economic Growth Council, as chair of the Dane County Economic Development Summit; as president of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters; chair of the Wisconsin International Trade Council and more.
The WAICU president nominates these committee, task force, board and council members:
• Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board (three members);
• (Educator) Professional Standards Council (one to two members);
• Common Core Curriculum Task Force (one member);
• Data Privacy and Security Advisory Committee (two members); and
• Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt (one member).
A national search firm will be heading the recruitment process. The formal search will begin in November and December, with the transition scheduled to occur in July or August 2022.