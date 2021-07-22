Sun Prairie police arrested a 31-year-old Sun Prairie man Thursday July 22 for attempted homicide in connection with an incident in the 200 block of Park Circle.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded at at 7:23 a.m. to the Element Apartments located at 200 Park Circle in the City of Sun Prairie for a report of a possible shooting.
Cox said officers were able to locate the victim at the scene and the suspect in the nearby area.
“The investigation currently indicates that the victim and suspect knew each other,” Cox said in a press release. “The two got into an argument which led to the shooting.”
Cox said the suspect fired a single shot at the victim, who was not struck with the projectile. The suspect then fled the area.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident nor was any identified property damaged.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Nicholas R. Thompson, 31, of Sun Prairie and booked him into Dane County Jail on one count of First Degree Attempted Homicide.
Cox said the SPPD was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, Sun Prairie EMS, and the Sun Prairie Fire Department.
“All information currently indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random incident,” Cox said.