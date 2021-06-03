The State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services EMS Board has appointed Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff to be one of the inaugural members of the newly formed Human Relations Committee.
The Wisconsin EMS Board provides recommendations directly to the Department of Health Services about issues and policy matters related to Emergency Medical Services in the state. The governor appoints EMS Board members, and the EMS Board appoints voting members to serve on committees that focus on specific topics including education, data, and system management.
Led by Chairperson Jerry Biggart from the Oak Creek Fire Department, the EMS Board recognized the need for a state-level effort to focus on issues related to diversity and inclusion in the EMS profession, and thus created a new Human Relations Committee. The Human Relations Committee tasks its members with the mission to provide information on how to create, adopt, educate, and implement cultural competency for EMS providers.
The committee will also address specific considerations relative to the diverse population that resides in and visits the State of Wisconsin, and within individual EMS agencies.
Members of the Human Relations Committee will consist of representatives from several historically underrepresented populations in EMS, including Black and/or African American, Native American, Asian American, the disability community, women, Hispanic and/or Latinx, the LGBTQIA+ community, and veterans.
The committee will create a Human Dignity Statement to define the committee’s culture, belief system, and core values. It will create applicable strategic initiatives, goals, and objectives for EMS, and provide Wisconsin’s EMS practitioners with a clear sense of direction, a mobilization of energy, and knowledge of how to instill engagement in something as important as diversity and inclusion in EMS care and the EMTs and Paramedics that provide it.
“Cultural competency and diversity are important and play into the well-being and care of our patients and providers," Biggart said. "With multiple generations in EMS at any given time, there are blind spots that can occur unintentionally in diverse patient populations where even the most diligent professionals can become unaware of emerging information. This committee is sure to find meaningful ways to continuously educate our EMS professionals.”
Embracing diversity has always been an important topic to Chief Goff, and it is one of Sun Prairie EMS’ core values.
“Our profession is full of rich tradition and deep-rooted culture, and yet sometimes our fondness for ‘the way we’ve always done it’ can hold us back from realizing our full potential," Goff said.
"If I could turn back time on my own career, one thing I would change is to make it so that some of my working environments were more open and inviting, that they welcomed people who were different, and took affirmative action to create a sense of belonging and encourage individuals to be their authentic selves," the Sun Prairie EMS Chief added.
“I commend the EMS Board for addressing this important topic and for taking action to create positive and lasting change in the EMS profession in Wisconsin," Goff said. "I’m honored to have been selected to be a part of the Human Relations Committee and am looking forward to this opportunity.”