Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom recently announced that 29 Wisconsin teachers, including Jamie Kobs from Sun Prairie High School, will be receiving MORE for Agriculture grants for “The Hungry Planet” project.
Wisconsin has been working in partnership with Illinois Ag in the Classroom and Minnesota Ag in the Classroom programs to make this opportunity available to teachers and students.
Grant recipients will receive 30 copies of the book “The Hungry Planet” by Peter Menzel to use in their classes during the upcoming school year.
The book details food consumption of families around the world.
Recipients participated in a virtual training on July 22 where they received lesson plan ideas, resources and learn other ways to use the books.
This grant is made possible by the generous support of the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program is designed to help K-12 students understand the importance of agriculture.
The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with funding from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, other agricultural groups and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Learn more at wisagclassroom.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.