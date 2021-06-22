Buoyed by a recent study showing the importance of independent grocers to the economy, a national grocery store chain has told the City of Sun Prairie it has no plans to close its east side grocery store despite a real estate flyer showing the building up for lease.
The flyer raised significant enough concern that city officials contacted representatives of the company, and the flyer generated reactions from the two alders who serve that district.
Background
First National Realty Partners recently issued a flyer showing 640 E. Main St. and advertising an agent available “for leasing information.” The property is currently home to a 61,048 sq. ft. Pick’n Save store that opened in 2009 after furious negotiations and a desire to satisfy the need for an east side grocery store on the redevelopment site of the former Dane County Highway Garage location.
The flyer also notes the property has a single tenant, is located near the intersection of two main thoroughfares and touts Sun Prairie as “one of the fastest growing retail areas in the state and has one of the most successful downtown redevelopment areas.”
Both District 1 Alders Terry McIlroy and Steve Stocker — who is also the current city council president — expressed disbelief and concern about the possibility the store could close or be leased by another tenant after seeing the flyer.
Stocker said City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer’s research indicated Kroger — the company that owns Pick’n Save after purchasing the brand from Roundy’s — does not plan to shutter the east side store.
“We were able to make contact with the leasing agent for the east side Pick’n Save. He stated that there are no plans to close the store,” Oppenheimer told Stocker. “In fact, he stated that the store performs well and has a long-term lease agreement. The leasing agent also has mentioned that they have a practice of advertising that there is lease space available in all their buildings.”
“With all the discussion in previous years of the need for a grocery store on the east side of the city, I would be very disappointed if Pick’n Save were to close,” McIlroy said.
“They draw patrons from Marshall, Waterloo and Cottage Grove as well as Sun Prairie,” McIlroy added. “The new Habitat for Humanity development on the east side as well as all the building going on across from the high school, should provide even more stability to this store.”
A new study released June 15 by the National Grocers Association shows how much stability grocers provide. According to the NGA study, independent community grocers are responsible for more than 1.1 million jobs (up from 944,200 in the previous study) earning wages approaching $39 billion.
Wholesalers serving independent grocers provide more than 44,000 jobs that earn wages of nearly $3.3 billion.
Additionally, the independent grocery industry is directly or indirectly responsible for nearly 860,000 jobs across other industries including agriculture, manufacturing and transportation. Further, independent grocers generate federal, state and local tax revenues surpassing $36 billion.
“Not only are independent community grocers at the heart of the community, they are also at the heart of the U.S. economy, responsible for more than 1.1 American million jobs across thousands of communities,” said NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara. “The continued strength and growth of the independent supermarket industry shows consumers are supporting local, community grocers who continue to innovate and bring value to the communities they serve.”
East side or west side?
Stocker said when he saw the grocery store flyer (see a copy of the flyer with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com), without first seeing the specific address of 640 E. Main St., he thought the flyer advertised the west side Pick’n Save at 2598 Ironwood Drive.
“It has been my fear that by approving the new Hy-Vee, this action may cannibalize an existing grocery store, such as that specific Pick’n Save. This potential cannibalization has been my main reason for my objection of Hy-Vee and Meijer before them,” Stocker said.
“Stores are not required to let the city know when they are closing,” McIlroy remarked. “The leasing agent for Pick’n Save told staff that they run ads all the time and this one is not specific to this store.
“I find that interesting too as the pictures and address are specific to the east side store,” McIlroy added. “I certainly hope that the leasing agent is being honest as I would not want this store to close.
“I would be disappointed to see the east side Pick’n Save put up for lease. I do know that corporate decisions are based on many factors, thus without having talked to anyone at the corporate level, if the decision is ever made to close that store it may not be entirely based on sustainability, as I have found it to be a busy store when I have shopped there,” Stocker said.
The council president called the 640 E. Main St. retailer a ”right-sized“ grocery store.
“What I mean by that is that you don’t have to walk a mile to get a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread,” Stocker said. “While its size does limit the number of items it carries, I believe most shoppers would agree that it meets a large majority of their needs.
“The major disappointment for me is that this being the only grocery store on the east side of Sun Prairie, if it would close, shoppers will now have to travel to the west side,” Stocker added. “I know that this store is also utilized by customers from other municipalities, such as Marshall for example, who do not have a grocery store.”
Stocker said he also runs into many of his constituents while shopping there.
“Being in this store has been a great source feedback for me on either past issues that have come up within the city, future issues which are surfacing, or questions in general,” Stocker said. “Thus, if it would close, my wish for whatever would go in there, will continue to be a vehicle for information sharing.”
Dark store ordinance?
Stocker said, in light of the rumored closure, a so-called “dark store” ordinance needs to be further explored by the council, and McIlroy agreed.
The term dark store comes from a 2005 ordinance adopted in the City of Wauwatosa, which requires new retail stores over 50,000 sq. ft. to contribute 20 cents per square foot of building’s total size to the city’s Land Conservation Fund before the city will grant them a building permit. The fund can be used to redevelop the site if the building is vacated and proper removal or reuse of the building is not planned.
The ordinance also requires the building owner to maintain the property in compliance with all provisions of the city’s municipal code. If a big box store is vacated, the owner or operator, within 12 months, must submit a plan to remove or reuse the facility. If the owner or operator is unable to provide a plan which is acceptable to the plan commission, the city may utilize the Land Conservation Fund to take whatever action is permitted by law to assure appropriate redevelopment or reuse of the facility.
“The city does not have a dark store ordinance. My question is why not?” McIlroy replied in response to a dark stores ordinance question. “And I have asked that question of city staff.”
“While the city has tried on a couple of occasions to make this happen before I joined the council, Aaron [Oppenheimer] has told us that it has not been effective in other communities where an ordinance such as this was adopted and it has been difficult to enforce,” Stocker wrote in response to a question about such an ordinance.
“I do know that communities have been petitioning the State Legislature to make this happen on a statewide basis, however it has been met with much resistance at that level,” Stocker added. “With that said, I feel strong enough about this that I can surface it at our council level as a referral, to discuss what the current appetite is within our city.”
McIlroy agreed.
“The reasoning, as I am being told is, other communities who have an ordinance for dark stores have not been successful in enforcing them. Well, we can’t enforce something that doesn’t exist here,” McIlroy added. “And if the concern for having a dark store ordinance (just my thoughts) is it could negatively impact attracting businesses to Sun Prairie, I suppose that is something to consider. Menards certainly knew what they were doing when they came forward with a plan to build here. Perhaps this is something for a future COW [Committee of the Whole] agenda. Perhaps!”