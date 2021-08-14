World Dairy Expo is proud to offer opportunities for youth interested in the dairy industry to develop their professional skills and network throughout the annual event in Madison.
Career Connections is the newest tool from Expo to connect students and young professionals with job and internship opportunities in the dairy industry.
“Career Connections gives youth and young adults a chance to take their job or internship search to the next level,” said Cassi Miller, WDE Youth and International Specialist. “World Dairy Expo provides the perfect time and place to connect job and internship seekers with hiring companies and farms as the global dairy industry meets at Expo.”
Career Connections is a free resource and event for all involved – from students and young professionals to dairy farms and companies.
With support from National Dairy Shrine, Career Connections includes an onsite networking event that will be held at World Dairy Expo on Friday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. in Mendota 4 of the Exhibition Hall in addition to an online presence on Expo’s website.
Companies who participate in Expo and dairy farms from around the world who are looking for “dairy people” can participate in this hiring and networking event by applying at https://worlddairyexpo.com/pages/Career-Connections.php.
Job and internship seekers who want to take advantage of this new feature of Expo can also utilize the same website to view a current list of openings and register for the on-site event.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of 60,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison, for the 54th annual event from Sept. 28 – Oct. 2, 2021, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display.
