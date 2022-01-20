A McFarland construction firm received a $480,213 bid to remodel the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, the City Service Center and the City Parks Shop during the Sun Prairie City Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 18 meeting.
A report to alders from City Management Analyst Lauren Freeman said that the remodeling projects are as follows:
Bid 1 is the Sun Prairie Municipal Building nursing/break room remodel, which includes using space from the existing break room to add a new nursing room.
Bid 2 is the Public Works/City Service Center Building remodel, which includes removal of existing walls to add a new restroom.
Bid 3 is the Parks Shop remodel, which includes adding a new office, toilet/shower room, and break room/kitchenette.
In her report, Freeman wrote the low responsive bidder was determined to be US Vet General Contracting, LLC, from McFarland and recommended awarding the bid to the low responsive bidder, which was determined to be US Vet General Contracting, LLC.
Other bidders and bids included Bachmann ($522,161) and Joe Daniel ($549,156).
US Vet General Contracting, LLC has not performed work for the city in the past. Reference checks were completed on US Vet General Contracting, LLC and came back satisfactory. The award will be contingent on an approved budget amendment from the council.
Freeman pointed out the Municipal Building project was canceled during the 2020 budget year due to the ongoing pandemic, and funds were not borrowed for this project. This project includes renovations to the break room and a separate space to include a wellness/nursing room adjacent to the break room.
The Public Works and Park Shop Remodeling project budget was originally intended for design of a new public works campus.
The city subsequently decided to reorder the CIP to move the Library expansion and the Family Aquatic Center renovations in front of the Public Works Campus. Staff was directed to utilize the design funds to make modifications to the City Service Center and Parks Shop to make adequate and safe spaces for staff and equipment until the Public Works Campus construction occurs.
This remodeling includes adding a restroom to the City Service Center and remodeling the Park Shop to add restroom, break room and office spaces for Parks staff.
Freeman wrote that the additions will spread maintenance staff between two facilities and allow staff more adequate space and more space to safely park and store vehicles. The Public Works Campus project is planned for 2029. The original funding for the Public Works Campus project was $350,000.
Freeman recommended a budget amendment for the 2022 capital budget for $247,227, which includes the full project amount of $480,412 plus a 15% project contingency and $10,000 for construction observation and administration services.
The budget amendment will result in no additional borrowing in 2022.
“The remaining borrowed funds from the public works campus project and savings from other capital projects,” Freeman wrote, “are sufficient to fund this project.”
Alders approved the budget amendment without discussion as part of the Public Works Committee portion of the agenda during the Jan. 18 meeting.