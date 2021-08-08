Yes, to paraphrase City Council President Steve Stocker, the short council meeting ran a little longer than expected.
Stocker made the comment at the end of the meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 3, without realizing the microphones were live after the 38-minute Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
But the reason for the longer-than-expected meeting was three items on the council’s consent agenda drew the ire of some of the alders on the council.
The first item: a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow the conversion of two first floor commercial spaces to four live-work units at 641 W. Main St.
“I’ve probably voted against apartments more than anyone else on this council,” remarked District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs, who said he was concerned about setting a precedent by allowing the conversion of the units.
Jacobs also said he talked with Neil Stechschulte, who was at the time City Economic Development Director, who said at the time he didn’t think the developer was trying hard enough to market the units.
Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler said he talked with the developer 1.5 years ago after The Catalyst opened, and they indicated the interest was low in those spaces. He said one user was interested, but that user would have needed a drive-through. And, Kugler said, the developer hired a broker who unsuccessfully canvassed the existing businesses on the street to see whether they were interested in moving into the space.
The goal, Kugler said, is to activate the streetscape. “That doesn’t happen over night,” Kugler said.
By allowing the live-work units, Kugler said, the possibility exists that an insurance agent, hair dresser or other low impact business could be located in those units along with tenants who want to live there.
But the viable commercial space was how it was pitched, according to Jacobs, who wondered how the city could reject others when giving permission for live-work units at The Catalyst?
Kugler said he would love to have bustling storefronts there, but acknowledged that other communities — including the City of Madison — have had waning interest in similarly sized commercial spaces.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch said he was not surprised to see this change due to COVID-19. He also said he believes more requests will be forthcoming, and said he supported the change.
But Jacobs argued the difficulties in leasing the spaces were pre-COVID-19.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy said she did not want to see any empty spaces along Main Street. “I will be voting to approve this,” she said.
Stocker agreed with McIlroy. The council president said that if the spaces remain empty, other businesses considering Sun Prairie as a location could get the wrong idea that because the commercial space is available, it may not be the correct place to open a new business.
“I am disappointed,” Stocker told the council, referring to the request. He said he thought because of the availability of high-speed internet in the Central Main Street Corridor, an engineering or other tech-related firm might have leased one of the spaces.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens said she thought the spaces were never really designed for commercial tenants. She said there is no indication of where customers should park to access the spaces added to the apartment building environment. She said she hoped in the future, when considering these types of spaces in buildings, that tenants have already signed leases before the building designs are submitted for review by the city.
District 4 Alder Tina Bohling also said she was concerned about the cost of the space. If businesses are being priced out of commercial space similar to the way would-be homebuyers are being priced out of home ownership, it’s no wonder the spaces are vacant. She said she didn’t want to discourage businesses.
Alders voted 7-1, with Jacobs voting no, to approve the CUP which will allow the conversion to live-work units at The Catalyst.
The second item dealt more with competition between two daycare centers. That’s because alders were considering a CUP to allow a Group Daycare Center for REACH Dane on property located at 1500 W. Main St.
Jacobs said Sharlot Bogart from Teddy’s Place had expressed opposition to the CUP because the REACH Dane daycare would compete with her business. She also said the parking lots would both be jammed at the same time because of parents picking kids up from both places at the same time.
Luann Williams from REACH Dane said the desire was to lease the facility — the original location of Teddy’s Place — to bring two REACH Dane childcare facilities together.
Williams said she talked with the site director at Teddy’s Place and said they would work together on the REACH Dane bus access to the site. She also said she will be reaching out to the Sun Prairie Area School District about after school options for some school-aged children to alleviate the overcrowding issue.
“Our program is federally funded,” Williams said. “We serve below poverty level families in your area.”
Williams said she hoped to partner with Teddy’s Place to offer more childcare options, and that they share kids with Teddy’s Place, and want to continue the partnership.
Another reason for the request is a lack of suitable locations for the facility in Sun Prairie, according to Williams. “There’s limited options,” Williams added, “and the cost of space is challenging.”
Jacobs quipped that there was some commercial space available in The Catalyst — a comment Williams said she did not appreciate.
Jokisch said the daycare serves Head Start children and Head Start children with high needs.
“There is a need for this daycare,” remarked District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie. She said she thought it would be more of a partnership than a competition between REACH Dane and Teddy’s Place. “I’m going to support this,” she added.
Bohling pointed out the high need for daycare space in juxtaposition with the commercial space availability, and said daycares should not have high barriers in terms of cost and location.
Mayor Paul Esser pointed out daycares will be part of the upcoming Community Needs Assessment being undertaken by the City of Sun Prairie, and there is even a possibility the city may need to become involved with daycare in the future.
Alders unanimously approved the CUP on a 8-0 vote.
The third issue pulled from the consent agenda dealt with council consideration of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow a three-story indoor self-storage facility located at the northeast corner of West Main Street and North Wildwood Street.
Stevens announced she opposed it, reminding the council she voted against it last time because she did not think it was the right location for the development. As West Main Street continues to grow, she added, it will look even more out of place.
Homeowners living near the Colorado Commons development, who opposed that, have become angrier since this was proposed because they are also in opposition to the storage facility, Stevens added.
Jacobs reminded Stevens and the rest of the council that any objections to the PIP had to be to the aspects of the PIP itself, and not the concept.
Kugler agreed, saying objections are usually heard at the general development plan stage. The PIP is an evaluation of whether the specific aspects of the plan — such as building design and materials, architectural elements, etc. — are consistent with the GDP. Kugler pointed out the plan commission unanimously recommended council approval.
Alders agreed, approving the CUP on a 7-1 vote, with Stevens voting no.