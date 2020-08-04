A mixed-use senior apartment retail/office development, a new tax increment finance district plan and The Bougie Building are all part of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s Aug. 11 agenda.
Agenda items include:
• A public hearing will be held on a request by Cohen-Esrey Development Group for approval of a General Development Plan (GDP) to allow a 100-unit, senior living mixed-use development with a 3,736 sq. ft. retail/office space at 818 W. Main Street.
• A public hearing will be held on a request by Adam Bougie for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to construct what has previously been referred to as The Bougie Building, a three-story, mixed-use building located at 402 E. Main Street.
• A public hearing will be held on a request by the City of Sun Prairie to approve the creation of a project plan and boundary for Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District #14 in downtown Sun Prairie.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and can be viewed online at ksun.tv or on Spectrum cable channel 983 or TDS channels 13 or 1013.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, the meeting will be held remotely. Information on how prospective meeting participants can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the City of Sun Prairie’s website.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
