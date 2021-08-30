Two public hearings in September will allow the public to weigh in on departmental requests for funding in Dane County’s 2022 budget. The county board will be holding these hearings virtually, as they have been for all of their regularly scheduled meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hearings will be held on Sept. 13 and 14 and will begin at 6 p.m. The meetings will begin with an overview of departmental budget requests, presented by department staff. Testimony from the public will be taken afterwards.
To register to speak, or record opposition or support of the budget requests, members of the public should see the top of the individual meeting agendas, which will be available here (https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx) the Friday before the meetings.
As a reminder, members of the public wishing to speak are required to register by 5:30 PM, 30 minutes before the meeting starts.
Individuals who have questions regarding the hearings are encouraged to contact the Dane County Board Office at 266-5758. For more information on the budget process, please visit https://board.countyofdane.com/budget.
“These hearings are an opportunity for members of the public and County Board Supervisors to hear from Department heads on their budget requests for the next year,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “They are also an opportunity for the Board to hear directly from the residents of the County on their priorities for where funds should be allocated. We represent the public, so hearing directly from them is a critical piece of the annual budget process.”
Important to note for this year is the change in how the departments are split between the two meetings. The grouping of departments will be:
Monday, Sept. 13
Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee:
• Land and Water Resources (including Parks)
• University Extension
Public Works and Transportation Committee:
• Alliant Energy Center
• Public Works, Highway, and Transportation
• Waste Renewables
• Dane County Regional Airport
• Henry Vilas Zoo
Zoning and Land Regulation:
• Planning and Development; and
• Register of Deeds.
Personnel & Finance Committee:
• Public Health Madison and Dane County;
• County Treasurer;
• Dane County Library Board; and
• Department of Administration.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Health and Human Needs Committee:
• Human Services; and
• Veterans Services.
Public Protection and Judiciary Committee:
• Sheriff;
• Juvenile Court Program;
• Public Safety Communication;
• Emergency Management;
• Corporation Counsel;
• Family Court Services;
• Medical Examiner;
• District Attorney; and
• Clerk of Courts.
Executive Committee:
• County Clerk;
• County Executive;
• County Board Office; and
• Office for Equity and Inclusion.
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, and sets policy for Dane County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and County finance. The county board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. Agendas are available at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx