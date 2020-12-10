During a roughly two and one-half hour meeting, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Dec. 8 voted 5-3 in separate votes to amend the city’s Comprehensive Plan and recommend council approval of a 284-unit general development plan for Colorado Commons.
Commissioners took their action despite a majority of written comments made before the meeting and oral comments made during the meeting opposing the multi-family development in a mostly single-family residential neighborhood.
City planning staffers pointed out the commission could amend the plan to allow the four-building complex with underground and above ground parking as well as a 1.6 acre park because no proposals had been made to develop the property for its use as outlined in the plan.
The amendment to the Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan will change the recommended land use classification from “Institutional and Utilities” to “Neighborhood Residential - High-Intensity Overlay” for approximately 9.54 acres of land located west of North Thompson Road and west of Colorado Avenue, being Lot 108 of West Prairie Village plat.
Commission action was required before the plan could move forward, although neighbors of the proposed development are expected to register similar opposing comments in advance of the Dec. 15 Sun Prairie City Council meeting where both the plan amendment and the Colorado Commons plan are scheduled to be considered.
Background
City Planner Sarah Sauer wrote in her report to the commission that the parcel was identified as Institutional and Utilities (IU) in the city’s 2019 Comprehensive Plan as a result of the site being planned as an institutional campus for an emergency service facility in the West Prairie Village General Development Plan (GDP). The IU land use type includes uses such as cemeteries, schools, community centers, government facilities, religious uses, or utilities. Park and recreational uses are occasionally a primary or secondary use on these sites.
Since adoption of the West Prairie Village general development plan (GDP) in 2006, Sauer said the city has received no interest by the current landowner or others to develop this site for institutional purposes and instead has received several inquiries to develop this site for multi-family residential.
Per the Comprehensive plan, if a parcel planned for Institutional use is vacated by that use and another use is proposed, the city may approve an alternative use without amending this plan if the proposed use is similar to and compatible with adjacent uses.
The request for the amendment is to accommodate a proposed multi-building, multi-family residential development consisting of both townhome and apartment building types, with a density of approximately 30 dwelling units per acre on the subject site.
The Neighborhood Mixed-Use (NMU) and High-Intensity Residential Overlay (HIR) land uses planned to the south and southwest of this site allow densities of 20 to 50 dwelling units per acre. The majority of the surrounding properties to the north, east, and west are classified as Neighborhood Residential (NR), which includes a variety of housing types with densities in most places of 3-20 units per net acre (excluding streets, parks, outlots, etc.), according to Sauer.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler showed several different possible development scenarios for institutional uses and also said if the land was developed as single family homes, it could generate between 11 and 49 students to attend the nearby crowded Royal Oaks Elementary School.
Neighbors opposing the proposed apartment development claimed it would result in more students jamming Royal Oaks classrooms — which Kugler also said is not true and illustrated it by using Mark Roffers and UW Population Lab multipliers for apartment homes showing fewer students if Colorado Commons develops as multi-family.
Sauer’s staff report outlines the development consisting of up to 284 units with a mix of efficiency, one-, two, and three-bedroom units. Two apartment buildings three- and four-stories in height will situate along the south central half of the site, adjacent to Autumn Blaze Way with stormwater management facilities east along N. Thompson Road and west along N. Wildwood Street. Townhome style apartment buildings two-and three-stories in height will situate between the apartment buildings and park space, providing a transition between the existing lower density single-family residential neighborhood to the north and the higher density apartments to the south. Onsite resident amenities include a clubhouse and outdoor pool and patio space. Access to the site is provided off Autumn Blaze Way to the south and North Wildwood Street to the west.
Reaction
In comments submitted before Tuesday’s meeting, a total of 53 commenters opposed the proposed development while 36 were in favor, according to Planner Philip Gritzmacher (read all the comments with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Few individuals delivering comments during the meeting were in favor of the development.
Among those in favor: developer Otto Gebhardt, who pointed out the company owns several multi-family units in the area, including apartment buildings on Wyoming Avenue and two buildings along Thompson near Colorado Avenue, which Gebhardt said he bought because of higher crime and previous mismanagement by another owner.
Gebhardt said his company builds and owns its properties for lengthy periods of time.
The developer also argued the Comprehensive Plan is a “snapshot in time” and that it has already been amended twice in the past six months.
Gebardt and his development team that included JLA Architects and KL Engineering spent 11 months working with city staff and the neighborhood through four public meetings. Gebhardt said he believed the meetings resulted in a better quality of development. He said he believed his market rate workforce apartments would be an asset to the city and the neighborhood.
Another proponent: Former alder Bill Connors, who challenged plan commissioners to come up with a different proposal for the lot if the change in the Comprehensive Plan was not approved.
Connors also admitted the council made a mistake approving the Comprehensive Plan without dealing with the lot at the corner of Colorado and Thompson.
“Do better than I did and address this issue and amend the plan” to allow for some economically viable development there, urged Connors, who resigned from the council earlier this year.
But the bulk of the comments came from neighbors opposing the project, including former Sun Prairie School Board member Jim McCourt, longtime Sun Prairie resident Lynn Gabrielson, and West Prairie Village Home Owners Association (HOA) President Mary Norgard.
McCourt, who read his letter published Dec. 8 in the Sun Prairie Star, recalled Gebhardt’s comments about taking the development seriously.
“We take it very seriously as residents of West Prairie Village,” McCourt added, “which is why we’ve been attending all these meetings.”
Gabrielson said her husband and she moved into the area from Park Circle and have owned their home in the area ever since. But she said the city and the neighborhood already have “enough apartments.”
“I am opposed to this development because the density is just too high,” Gabrielson said.
Norgard said the West Prairie Village HOA conducted a survey on the neighborhood’s Facebook page. “Overwhelmingly,” she added, “residents were not happy with the development.”
Norgard predicted the neighborhood’s quiet streets will soon be busy with cut-through traffic to and from the development.
Amber Johnson, another neighbor opposing Colorado Commons, told alders she emailed a photo of two vehicles parked on a West Prairie Village street. The photo includes two parked vehicles on either side of the street, purportedly to show room for only one lane of traffic between the two parked vehicles.
Both Johnson and Norgard predicted traffic and parking would be worse in the neighborhood because of apartment dwellers wanting to park on city streets instead of using the above ground or underground parking. That translates, several opponents said, to problems with refuse pick-up and emergency vehicle access. Norgard said it is already difficult to back out of her driveway when someone parks behind her driveway.
Maher Kutkut, who built his home across from the empty lot in 2016, said he would not do so today.
“If I knew what I know now, I would not live here,” Kutkut told the commission. “I feel cheated.”
Meena Sathish, who lives on Wildwood where most of the additional traffic will occur as a result of the Commons parking lot emptying on to that street, considered her home an investment. She asked people with the City of Sun Prairie what would be built on the lot before buying her home and was told it would be institutional.
“Within a month of purchasing our home, we were told about this proposal . . . this was a shock to us,” Sathish said.
Identical 5-3 votes
Opposing comments were enough to convince commissioner and Sun Prairie School Board member Dave Hoekstra, who said it was a “pretty substantial change” to the Comprehensive Plan and against the developer’s original design for the neighborhood.
“I personally think there are many options for development of this land,” Hoekstra said in response to Connors.
He also disagreed with commissioner Analiese Eicher’s assertion of the proposal as “infill development.”
While agreeing that Gebhardt Development does some fantastic projects, Hoekstra also said the commission owes some sensitivity to existing residents who have already invested in their homes and properties. He said he would vote against it.
District 1 Alder and commissioner Steve Stocker said he was in favor of the development — if it was built elsewhere. He also voted against it. “Everything about it is great,” Stocker said, “but not the location.”
Eicher, who called the proposal “infill development,” also favored the project because it “fits the neighborhood.”
“I have struggled with this,” remarked District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, who previously opposed apartments being developed behind Cabela’s, “but I am going to vote to approve this tonight.”
Crombie predicted housing demand will continue to increase in Sun Prairie, and that a clinic or school will not be located there.
“I can’t imagine a better place to hang my hat,” remarked commissioner Kevin Wait, who admitted he had concerns about the increased traffic and parking as a result of the development. He also voted in favor.
Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission Chair Barb Bailey also favored the proposal because of the park land donation and called it “the right kind of development” for the neighborhood.
Not surprisingly, Mayor Paul Esser also favored the development. But he said he’s also favored other apartment developments, including those proposed by Goldleaf Development. Esser said something will be built on the property, and said he believed apartments would be the best use of the land.
No votes by Hoekstra, Stocker and commissioner Paul Schulte were out-tallied by yes votes from Bailey, Crombie, Esser, Wait and Eicher. All eight commissioners voted identically on the Comprehensive Plan amendment and the general development plan to construct the 284-unit Colorado Commons development.
Esser said both items are scheduled to be considered Dec. 15 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
