A $19.9 million design that would expand the Sun Prairie Public Library, add a glass lobby, outdoor amphitheater and other amenities to serve the city’s population, is moving forward.
The Sun Prairie Library Board picked the “5A” plan from five conceptual designs vetted by the community and other library advocates.
Consultants say the expansion will serve the city’s growing population and keep the library current with Dane County Library standards.
The proposed project will also replace aging roof and HVAC systems in the 20-year-plus-old building. The design, library advocates say, creates a modern feel that links the old building with the new expanded space.
But the price tag for the proposed project is considerably higher than the $13.5 million the city council set aside in the Capital Improvement Plan budget.
Sun Prairie Public Library Director Svetha Hetzler said the new figure is based on a project that has more square footage, sustainability features, and caters to the needs of residents in a post-pandemic world. There’s also a rise in construction costs.
“We did not want this to be a project just for 10 years,” Hetzler said. “It is financially, socially and environmentally more responsible to look at the 20-year horizon for the library.”
The city is projected to have a population of 58,000-plus residents by 2040.
Sun Prairie alders are scheduled to get their first official look at the library expansion conceptional plan during the Jan. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting and find out how it could impact city taxpayers.
The design
The 5A design will add 28,900 sq. ft. to the existing 36,100 sq. ft. library located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, which opened in May 1999.
Features include a glass lobby that could expand after-hour services, more program and study space and a maker’s space that could be used for budding entrepreneurs and creators. There will also be more collection space, as well as places to feature art and other library materials.
An outdoor amphitheater that could host programs, concerts and other events is also part of the design.
“One of the most important goals was to serve the Sun Prairie community for at least the next 20 years and this design has a lot of innovative future thinking,” Hetzler said.
HVAC, roofing and other upgrades are also part of the expansion project, as well as carpet replacement and other updates. Expansion plans include storage space and an office for the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation’s Executive Director.
The Sun Prairie Public Library expansion has been years in the works, starting when consultants did an architectural analysis in 2018. Consultants recommended increasing library space, following Wisconsin Public Library standards based on the population size of the city.
In 2019, FEH Design consultants presented three library expansion options to the library board. The first option concentrated on fixing the mechanical, roof and parking lot—taking care of immediate maintenance needs—with an expansion in 5-8 years.
The second option was to expand the library 55,000 sq. ft. and take care of the mechanical system needs, a plan that would give the library another 10 years. The third option was a 74,000-square foot expansion at $18.8 million (2020 costs). The library board picked the second option, estimated to cost $13.1 million (2020 costs).
After pausing on the expansion plan in 2020 to concentrate on the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, the library board and a Next Chapter task force restarted the expansion discussion with consultants and invited the public to be involved in the process and design.
The Oct. 27 SPARK session drew in more than 100 community members who gave feedback on the five library expansion design options.
After that the Next Chapter Team — made up of library board members, library and city staff and consultants — narrowed the options down to three.
The library board voted in December 2021 to move forward with the 5A design.
Construction could start in 2024, with the newly-expanded library opening in 2025, under the proposed library board’s timeline.
Funding
The five Sun Prairie Public Library expansion designs recently considered ranged from $17-19.9 million.
Sun Prairie alders showed support for the project by budgeting money for the library expansion design in 2019.
But during the 2020 CIP discussion, alders learned about a $17.5 million public works campus project to replace the South Bristol Street City Service Center facility that city officials said lacks adequate ventilation and space for vehicles, equipment and employees.
During last year’s budget discussion, the library expansion and public works campus project were downsized, with alders putting $13.5 million in the Capital Improvement Plan for the library expansion and $13.9 million for the public works project.
When alders get their first view of the plans on Jan. 18, library administration and the library board will be able to gauge alders’ reaction to the proposal.
Public fundraising, especially “big money” donors, is part of the library expansion project. Hetzler said $3.5 million has been set as a “place holder” but it hasn’t been determined how much will need to be raised.
“A critical question asked by donors is what it is the public commitment,” Hetzler said. “Private dollars can be raised successfully when donors know there is a commitment on the public end.”
Hetzler pointed to other successful library fundraising efforts in Dane County that could gauge how much can be raised for the Sun Prairie Public Library expansion project.
The new Waunakee Public Library was built for $12 million with $2 million spent on site remediation and $2 million raised through private donations. Waunakee Public Library Director Erick Plumb said the money was raised in one year even before the library broke ground in 2018. The library opened in 2019.
More than $2.1 million has been raised in private donations for the new $12.5 million Oregon Public Library.
Hetzler said a “quiet fundraising effort” speaking with big money donors is set to begin this year. The formal public library fundraising effort is anticipated to launch in 2023. She said next Tuesday’s meeting with alders will give the library board city funding information before speaking to donors.
The Sun Prairie Public Library fund balance is at $430,000, Hetzler said, with the library expecting to use $400,000 for the capital campaign fundraising costs, estimated to be 10% of the project cost.
Next week, alders are expected to get a glimpse of what it will be like to walk into the newly expanded Sun Prairie Public Library. The goal, Hetzler said, is to update elected officials on the proposed library expansion project.
After getting feedback from alders, the next step will be moving forward with a detailed schematic design, Hetzler said.
The library director said that library staff is excited about the expansion project.
“The library is such an important part of the community and to be able to take this beautiful 20th-century library into a beautiful 21st-century library, with all the features and functionality that we need, is just really exciting,” Hetzler said. “And we are so honored to be part of this process.”