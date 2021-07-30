A former Sun Prairie man has been sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree child sexual assault.
Jason K. Murphree, age 35, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge in April and was sentenced in Dane County Circuit Court in June. As part of the plea agreement, charges of child abuse, causing mental harm to a child, use of a dangerous weapon, against Murphree were dismissed by prosecutors.
Murphree will have six years of extended supervision with GPS monitoring after he is released from prison and will be on the Wisconsin Sexual Offender Registry.
An order was filed in court last week for Murphree to pay $18,709 to the child who was sexually assaulted.
A relative of the child asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nicholas McNamara to put Murphree in prison as long as possible to protect the child and others from being harmed.
Relatives, in written victim impact statements, described the harm that Murphree did to the child and other family members and characterized him as controlling, violent and physically abusive.
“He is a predator who attacks those who can not defend themselves,” the child’s relative wrote in a statement to the judge.
The child feared telling anyone of the sexual assaults because Murphree owned a gun and threatened to kill her and another relative, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim’s relatives also reported being threatened by Murphree during various interactions with him.
According to the criminal complaint, Murphree repeatedly slapped the child in the face during an argument in May 2019, before taking out a gun and threatening to shoot the child and the child’s relatives.
The child also reported to investigators that during three separate incidents, Murphree touched the child and tried to get the child to touch him. The child reported that Murphree had been drinking heavily and smoking marijuana throughout the day when one of the incidents happened.
According to the criminal complaint, Murphree has reportedly been binge drinking and taking Xanax since January 2019 and started to have mood swings and violent outbursts.
During that time, Murphree obtained a concealed carry weapon permit and bought guns and stockpile ammunition, according to the criminal complaint. Witnesses also told police that Murphree constantly talked about the government coming to his house and taking his guns and outlined his plans if police ever came to McMahon Drive residence where he lived.
Murphree said during the June 25 sentencing area that he was sorry for the pain that he caused the child and other relatives.
“Every single morning since even before my arrest, I have awoken with a heavy weight upon me because of what I did,” Murphree said. “I doubt that feeling of regret will ever leave me.”
Murphree said after he was released on bail he received professional therapy to help him understand “what led me to that dark place.” Murphree said “constant and severe intoxication from the drugs and alcohol” along with anxiety and anger, led to the decisions that he made.