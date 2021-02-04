The past year dealing with the pandemic reads like a plot that could be found in a book in the Sun Prairie Public Library.
But the reality is that people need library services more than ever with a heavier reliance on the Internet, remote learning, digital social networking, and simply finding things to fill extra time.
As the Sun Prairie Public Library continues to provide services, it will steer a course in 2021 to help people most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, bring racial literacy to the forefront, and most importantly, gear up for a safe reopening, library officials say.
The Sun Prairie Public Library closed its doors on March 15 during the safer-at-home order, then shifted to curbside pick-up in early May.
The summer brought library’s reopening for select services.
The library’s digital collection through Hoopla, OverDrive and other sources is booming and even the library’s physical collection check-outs are remaining strong. Virtual and live online programing, curbside pick-up and a new Sunday drive-thru, have proven popular.
With pandemic emergency orders and restrictions, library staff have found ways to bring services to patrons, according to Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler.
“We are always tweaking,” Hetzler said. ”We were thrown into this and we learned to fly. I tell my staff that they should all wear superhero capes.”
Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation
There wasn’t a Book’n It Run or Library Gala to boost the bottom line of the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation last year, but donors are still coming through.
An end-of-year-appeal put more than $25,185 into the foundation’s fund. It was the second most successful fundraiser, exceeding its $5,000 goal, said Tracy Herold, Sun Prairie Library Foundation board president and director of Dane County Library Service.
“A certain generosity and philanthropy are floating around for organizations needing funding during the pandemic,” Herold said. “Those able to give are giving and we are happy to be a recipient of that generosity.”
Since 1999, the foundation has managed donations and created an endowment to support the Sun Prairie Public Library. The foundation has $1.4 million in assets, thanks to donors, Herold said.
With 100 percent of investment income going to the Sun Prairie Public Library, the foundation has the power to boost services, programs and technology, above and beyond what city funding could provide.
The DreamBus, the Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club and other online programs, were all made possible with foundation money.
“The foundation offers the library incredible opportunity to explore programs and services that are very difficult to get funded operationally, especially if you are exploring new territory; that’s just the reality,” Herold said.
Foundation funds brought on Hoopla, back when it was new, and it’s proven so popular that now it is supported by city funds.
“The foundation gives us the playground to test new and exciting initiatives,” Hetzler said.
What’s next?
With the pandemic’s two-fisted punch of economic instability and a public health crisis, Hetzler said the library is positioned to serve the community.
“When we open our doors,” Hetzler said. “We are going to see people not just facing financial insecurities because of the pandemic but also emotional insecurities too. The library can be a place for people to feel safe and get trusted information.”
The library’s mission promotes lifelong learning, workforce development, and provides broadband internet.
Mirroring the social discord across the United States, the Sun Prairie Public Library is also taking on a racial literacy plan—expanding its collection and programs to represent people of color, training staff to recognize racial inequalities, and diversifying its workforce.
“The library has really been digging into racial equity this year,” Hetzler said. “The goal is to recognize where we are not succeeding and take a look at that.”
Libraries across Dane County have signed on to an initiative to focus on racial equity.
The Sun Prairie Library Foundation is also shape-shifting, with new executive director Alison Long jumping on board last March.
Foundation board president Herold says it is a new era for the foundation.
“The pandemic has given us a little breathing room to evaluate what has been working well and how we will have to change some of our strategies moving forward,” Herold said.
The future of the library expansion is also an unknown.
The Sun Prairie City Council expects to take up a discussion of the project in March.
The estimated $19.5 million Sun Prairie Public Library expansion would add space for collections, programs and replace a leaking roof and HVAC system at the aging 20-year-old facility.
During last year’s Capital Improvement Project discussions alders — concerned about future debt — downsized the project to $13.6 million that focused on adding collection space to keep it compliant with Dane County Library standards.
But Hetzler said the pandemic has brought on the realization that the library needs more space.
“We do feel cramped for space and there is going to be more awareness of that moving forward; the space we share with people,” Hetzler said.
With the city’s growing population and the need for more services, Hetzler said the city will have to stay ahead of the demand, and even the expansion plans may morph.
“The pandemic has given us time to pause, even in the term of the library’s expansion,” Hetzler said. “There may be some priorities that we didn’t consider pre-pandemic that may come into the big picture.”
Library staff will focus on reopening the library, once the Public Health Madison & Dane County give the go-ahead.
Herold said that day will be a celebration and the first step into the library’s future.
“I think that there is going to be a huge party when everyone can come back to the library,” Herold said.
“We may move forward a bit differently but if there is a silver lining in this pandemic, it is that we have slowed down and take stock of where we are at.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.