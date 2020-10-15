The City of Sun Prairie on Oct. 13 announced the sale of approximately 41.4 acres for $5.89 million to Sun Prairie Partners, LLC for commercial development.
As part of the transaction, approximately 11.3 acres was dedicated back to the City of Sun Prairie for construction of a regional stormwater facility.
Site work for both the commercial development and the regional stormwater facility are anticipated to begin yet this fall, and the Sun Prairie Plan Commission is scheduled to consider development of apartments on the property during its Nov. 9 meeting.
“I want to thank the mayor and city council for their leadership and support in getting this sale completed,” remarked City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
“I also want to acknowledge all the hard work that our project team has dedicated to this project over the past four years,” Oppenheimer added. “This was one of the more complex development projects that the city has ever been involved with, including acquiring the land, designing infrastructure for the site, negotiating with the prospective developer and possible end users, and finally completing the sale.
“We are looking forward to working with Sun Prairie Partners as they build a commercial development that both residents and visitors can be excited about,” Oppenheimer said.
The announcement makes no mention of Meijer, the large format retailer initially announced as the anchor tenant in the Sun Prairie Partners development, which is located along Thompson Road south of West Main Street, easily visible from Highway 151.
Sun Prairie Partners, LLC is represented by Jeffrey Hundley of the development firm Colburn Hundley and has stated that they are currently actively engaging with a variety of commercial prospects.
“Right now, we are focusing on getting our anchor approved,” Hundley replied by email when asked about potential tenants. “Once that’s done, we’ll pursue other users. I can tell you we’ve had a tremendous amount of interest and have many opportunities to explore.”
Interested parties seeking more information about available sites, leasing and sale opportunities, or potential tenants can contact Hundley by phone at 616-742-5200 or via email at jeff@colburnhundley.com.
