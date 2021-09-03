A Sun Prairie High School youth advocate accused of sexually exploiting a child in 2018 is headed for a jury trial.
Michael A. Johnson, 44, was scheduled for a March 2022 jury trial during an Aug. 30 virtual Dane County Circuit Court hearing. Dane County’s pandemic precaution policy has delayed the jury trial several times.
Johnson is facing felony charges of child sexual exploitation, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and causing a child to view sexual activity.
According to the 2019 criminal complaint, a 16-year-old teen told Sun Prairie Police that she first met Johnson, a school advocate, at Sun Prairie High School in October 2018 when he pulled her out of a fight with another student. School advocates are hired to resolve conflicts, mediate and crisis intervention. The teen said Johnson told her about a program that he runs, BluePrint for Hope, that pays athletic fees for children who couldn’t afford them.
The teen told police that she became friends with Johnson and he was a “father figure” to her. The teen reported numerous meetings that she had alone with Johnson at the high school in which the teen said Johnson would make sexual comments to her.
The teen told police that Johnson began to send her Facebook messenger and text messages asking her questions of a sexual nature, the criminal complaint states.
The teen reported that during one meeting at the school, when she left the room, Johnson accessed nude photos of herself on her phone and sent the photos to himself. The teen reported that Johnson commented on in her body. The teen told police two would meet and talk multiple times during the week.
The teen told police that Johnson told her to change her phone passwords and to start paying her phone bill so no one could look through her phone stating that “he didn’t want to know about their private little conversations that make him happy.”
The teen reported that Johnson continued to text and call her after she transferred to another Sun Prairie school, making sexual references and stated that he could get drugs and alcohol for both of them to use. The teen told police that he asked her to send him nude photos of herself through Facebook messenger and she did. The teen told police that Johnson asked her two to three times to meet him outside of school but she didn’t want to meet up with him.
The teen reported that she had contact with Johnson from October 2018 to February 2019.
The teen’s friends reported the contact to a Prairie Phoenix Academy staff member, who reported it to police on June 25, 2019, according to the criminal complaint.
Sun Prairie Police obtained a search warrant for Johnson’s Madison residence and reported finding computers, flash drives, CDs, a camera, 15 cell phones and drug paraphernalia.
Sun Prairie Area School District officials said Johnson was hired as a school advocate. Since the investigation, the school district has had Johnson on a “no contact/no authorization on school property” order.
Johnson has been released on a $1,500 signature bond since his 2019 arrest. He was ordered to not have contact with minors except his family members, and not to communicate over the internet with anyone under age 19. As part of his bond condition, he can’t use alcohol or drugs.