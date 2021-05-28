Sun Prairie Vietnam Veterans honored

Thirteen Vietnam War veterans were honored at a May 24 ceremony during a meeting of American Legion Post 333 in Sun Prairie. The meeting was held at Sun Prairie Utilities, 125 W. Main St.
Each veteran was presented with a commemorative lapel pin and a certificate of appreciation as part of the U.S. Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration program.
The program honors U.S. veterans who served on active duty between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of whether they served in-country, in-theater or stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. Currently, there are more than 6 million U.S. Vietnam Veterans along with nine million family members of those who served during this time frame.
The Vietnam War veterans honoree list:
Richard J Amelese USAF
William Egstad USN 3rd Class Petty Officer
James F Farmer USAF SSGT E-5
Beverly A Marchant USNR YN3
Harold Marchant USN AG3
Daryle D Pasquan USAF SSGT E-5
Gary L Petersen USAF Airman First Class E-4
Andrew Stolarzyk US ARMY Corporal E-4
James C Valley USAF Airman First Class E-4
Jack W Zeisch US ARMY SSGT E-6
The Governor Nelson Dewey Chapter (Maple Bluff, WI) of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution conducted the ceremony.