The city is trying to pull together funds to get overdue maintenance work done on the historic Sun Prairie Water Tower.
Consultants hired by the city to inspect the landmark tower at Columbus and Church Streets report that the structure is structurally sound but needs mortar work, window sill replaced and water damage repair.
Sun Prairie Museum Director Jen Harper said the city-owned property should be eligible for Capital Improvement Project funds. Harper said she is meeting with city engineering to discuss the project.
Harper also expects to get the Friends of the Sun Prairie Museum involved in fundraising for the Sun Prairie Water Tower maintenance project. In the early 1990s, a commemorative brick sale fund was begun by the Friends with the money forwarded to the city to use for maintenance and restoration of the Historic Water Tower.
The Sun Prairie Water Tower, also known as the Columbus Street Water Tower, was and constructed by a local firm, Stegerwald and Lessner, in 1899 of stone, metal and wood, according to the National Register of Historic Places. The 60-foot stone tower is part of downtown Sun Prairie’s federal and state-recognized historic district. Historic experts cite the towers fine stonework.
The Historical Library and Museum Board oversees the preservation and ongoing maintenance of the water tower.