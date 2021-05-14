Minor injuries and $15,000 in damage resulted from a car-building collision on Friday, May 14 at Prairie Jewelers in the Main Shopping Center.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at approximately 11:08 a.m., Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to the 900 block of West Main Street in the City of Sun Prairie for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a commercial structure.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue (SPF&R), along with Sun Prairie Police and Sun Prairie EMS, arrived in fewer than 4 minutes from initial notification.
Upon arrival, fire units identified two patients in the vehicle who needed extrication and two people trapped in the interior of the building
Garrison said Fire and SPEMS crews worked to extricate the two patients from the rear of the vehicle, while police and fire personnel assisted the store owner and a customer out of the building safely.
No injuries were reported by the two people in the store, Garrison said, and SPEMS transported both occupants of the vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.
SPF&R crews briefly surveyed the structure noting no significant structural damage to the supporting members of the structure. City of Sun Prairie Building Inspection officials were called to the scene to confirm the structure was safe and the vehicle could be pulled from the storefront.
Firefighters along with police personnel helped clear debris from the structure and assisted the owner with securing inventory.
No additional injuries were reported from crews or bystanders at the scene, Garrison said, but the crash is currently under investigation. The building, which sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage was turned over to Building Maintenance personnel.
Sun Prairie Police, Fire, and EMS worked collaboratively and effectively to command and mitigate the scene.
The owner of Prairie Jewelers posted a photo, provided to the Sun Prairie Star, along with a brief statement about the incident.
"On Friday May 14th, an elderly couple apparently had an unexpected episode and ended up driving their SUV through the entrance of the store," remarked Art Fish, posting on the Prairie Jewelers website.
"I am beyond happy that there were no injuries in the incident. I am planning on resuming normal business as soon as possible, but as of now playing it by ear," Fish added. "No business plans for things like this but I ask you to keep me in your prayers."