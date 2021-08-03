At 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, six incarcerated men in the Dane County Jail will graduate from the Parenting Inside Out (PIO) program. Like most jail programming, PIO had been on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Dane County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said this will be the fourth group to graduate since the program’s inception in 2019.
PIO is considered a leading evidence-based model that promotes skills and parenting knowledge among criminal justice-involved parents. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the UW Extension and UW School of Social Work to pilot PIO.
The Dane County Jail has been making a concerted effort to support family connections of incarcerated individuals.
Schaffer said that one of the jail’s strategies in this work is parent education. Children of incarcerated family members face substantial risks (family substance abuse, poverty, frequent caregiver changes) and increased odds of becoming involved in the justice system.
The PIO program combats these risks by providing these parents with learning strategies (communication and problem-solving, positive reinforcement, monitoring, and non-violent discipline), allowing them to be positive role models in their children’s lives.
The graduation will take place in the Public Safety Building, Schaffer said.