Nominations for the 2022 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards are being accepted through Feb. 1, 2022.
Expo is once again honoring dairy industry leaders in three different categories including Dairy Producer of the Year, Industry Person of the Year, and International Person of the Year. Organizations, academic staff, producers and others involved in the dairy industry are encouraged to nominate individuals to recognize their outstanding work and dedication to the dairy industry.
Qualifications for each of the three awards being presented include:
Dairy Producer(s) of the Year -- Presented to an active dairy producer whose primary source of income is derived from his or her dairy enterprise. This producer excels in efficient production and the breeding of quality dairy animals while incorporating progressive management practices.
Award recipient’s community, government, marketing and World Dairy Expo involvement will also be considered.
Industry Person(s) of the Year -- This award is presented in recognition of an individual’s excellence in research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields, which are a part of an industry or institution that provides goods or services to the dairy industry.
A resident of the United States, this award recipient may be an active dairy producer whose primary achievements are industry focused.
International Person(s) of the Year -- Living primarily outside of the United States, the individual who receives this award will be recognized for his or her contribution to international research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields, which are a part of an industry or institution that provides goods or services to the international dairy industry.
The nomination form is available at worlddairyexpo.com or by contacting the Expo office at 608-224-6455 or wde@wdexpo.com.
The individuals selected to receive these prestigious awards will be recognized on Wednesday, Oct. 5, during World Dairy Expo 2022 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
