Weekly Meal Boxes are available free of charge to all children in the Sun Prairie Area School District. This applies to those who are 18 or younger in a household.
A meal box contains seven breakfast meals and seven lunch meals. Storage and cooking instructions are included in the box.
You can pick the free meal boxes up during the corresponding days of the week at the following locations and times:
Monday
Westside Elementary, 1320 Buena Vista Drive, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, 18 Rickel Road, from 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
Tuesday
C.H. Bird Elementary, 1170 N. Bird St., from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Camden Apartments. 2601 Old Camden Square by the pool from 12:30-1 p.m.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, 18 Rickel Road, from 5-6:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St., from 1:30-2:15 p.m.
Northside Elementary, 230 W Klubertanz, from 4:30-5:15 p.m.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, 18 Rickel Road, from 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
Thursday
Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive, 1:30-2:15 p.m.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, 18 Rickel Road, from 5-6:45 p.m.
Friday
Prairie View Middle School, 400 N. Thompson Road, from 10-10:45 a.m.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, 18 Rickel Road, from 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
Saturday
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, 18 Rickel Road, from 9-10:45 a.m.
If you are unable to pick up a box, the Sun Prairie Area School District will deliver it to you. Contact the Nutrition Department at 608-834-6544 or email nutritiondepartment@sunprairieschools.org for details.
