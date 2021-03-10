This list of non-profit and volunteer organizations in Sun Prairie includes information from the most recent non-profit and organizations booklet available through the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce website:
Veterans of Foreign War Post 9362
Contact: Dennis Norton
Phone: 837-2025
349 S Walker Way
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
The organization meets monthly.
Mission Statement: To support veterans and their families, enhance patriotism, educate the public, provide community service and donate to worthwhile projects.
Projects: Men’s Auxiliary, Women’s Auxiliary, Sun Prairie Area Veterans Memorial and more.
American Legion Post 333
Contact: Richard Barden
Phone: 608-837-2083
PO Box 21
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: blues.beaver@gmail.com
This organization meets every fourth Monday at 7 p.m.
Mission Statement: Support Veterans and their families.
Projects: Military Funerals, Honor Guard for parades and local varsity football games; Badger Honor Flight, Chicken n’ Biscuit fundraiser, Flags in School, Government Days and more.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333
Contact: Charlene Pulham
E-mail: pulham@TDS.net
This organization meets every fourth Monday at 7 pm.
Mission Statement: Support Veterans and their families as well as the community.
Projects: January Breakfast fundraiser at the Round Table, sending packages to deployed area military, Badger Honor Flight and Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.
Box of Balloons
Contact: Sarah Wells
Phone: 608-697-7809
E-mail: development@boxofballoons.org
Mission: Box of Balloons is a non-profit organization on a mission to make each birthday happy and every child celebrated. Every child deserves to feel special, be celebrated and have a memorable party.
CARDS Closet
Community Awareness, Resource Development, and Service
CARDS Closet is run by a student board of directors.
Email: manager@sunshineplace.org
CARDS Closet accepts clean and gently used clothing that your child would feel good in.
City of Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum
Phone: 837-2915
115 E. Main St.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: jharper@cityofsunprairie.com
Mission Statement: The museum’s mission is to collect these stories and to preserve the documents and artifacts which illustrate the diverse cultures through exhibits, programs, research and walking tours.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
Contact: Robert Power Phone: 837-4611
301 Blankenheim Lane
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: rpower@colonialclub.org
Website: www.colonialclub.org
This organization is open M-Th 8:30-4 p.m. and Fri 8:30-1 p.m.
Mission Statement: To enhance the well-being and independence of older adults; please call for volunteer opportunities.
The Crosse House
(c/o Sun Prairie Historical Restorations, Inc.)
133 W Main Street
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Website: www.crossehouse.org
Email: crossehouse@gmail.com
Mission Statement: To restore and preserve the Historic Crosse House; to provide a unique meeting space and educational resource for the community and to serve as a continuing link to Sun Prairie’s history. Volunteers needed periodically.
Exchange Club of Sun Prairie
Contact: Rebecca Ketelsen
Phone: 318-3727
Post Office Box 341
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: spexchangeclub@gmail.com
Website: www.WI-UPexchange.org
This organization meets the first and third Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Mission Statement: The prevention of Child Abuse, promotion of Americanism and support of the community’s youth.
Firemen’s Park in the Prairie/Dream Park
Contact: Rebecca Ketelsen
Email: info@sunprairiedreampark.com
Website: www.sunprairiedreampark.com
The Firemen’s Park in the Prairie, located near Angell Park, is a non-city funded playground is maintained by a board of volunteers called the Friends of Firemen’s Park who work with the community to maintain the facilities.
The Friends of Firemen’s Park Board meet three times a year and are always looking for new members and ideas.
Friends of McCarthy Park
Contact: Karen Bailey
Phone: 837-3874
213 Tower Dr.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: kmjb42@aol.com
Website: www.countyofdane.com; search for McCarthy Youth Conservation Park.
This organization meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main.
Mission Statement: As friends of McCarthy Park we support the development, restoration, conservation and operation of the park which is located in the Town of Sun Prairie. Volunteers are needed throughout the year at events.
Friends of the Sun Prairie Library/Read Before Book Store
Contact: Ann Kramer-Semmann
Phone: 837-3379
1350 Linnerud Dr.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
This organization meets monthly on the third Monday at 1 p.m.
Mission Statement: Raising funds for special library purposes and promote Sun Prairie library resources and services. Volunteers are needed at various times of the year.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County
Contact: Valerie Renk
Email: habitat@habitatdane.org
Mission Statement: Through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County builds and rehabilitates affordable, decent homes with the help of our partner families to provide long-term housing solutions across Dane County. For more, visit online at www.habitatdane.org.
Joining Forces for Families
Contact: Janelle Vreugdenhil
Phone: 825-3225
1632 W. Main Suite 150
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: vreugdenhil@countyofdane.com
Mission Statement: A partnership to change the way services are delivered to children, youth and families in Dane County to better meet the needs of families and community.
Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council 4879
Contact: Paul Lang
Knights of Columbus
1611 N. Bristol St., Sun Prairie WI 53590
Website: www.kofcsunprairie.com
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic, fraternal benefits society committed to the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network-Greater Madison Affiliate
Tammy Andries, Affiliate Coordinator
E-mail: tandries@pancanvolunteer.org
Website: www.pancan.org
The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is a nationwide network of people dedicated to working together to advance research, support patients and create hope for those affected by pancreatic cancer.
Monthly Affiliate/Volunteer meetings typically held at Gilda’s Club in MiddletonEvent meetings currently being held at Lakeview Branch Public Library (across from Warner Park, Madison) at 6 p.m. Monday nights.Prairie Heritage Quilters
Contact: Klaudeen Hansen
Phone: 837-2298
Janell Weinberger
Phone: (608) 513-4547
PO Box 253
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: Janell.weinberger@gmail.com
Website: www.sunprairiequiltshow.com
This organization meets yearly.
Mission Statement: To create quilts for charities to raffle for fundraising and put on annual quilt show.
Shelter from the Storm Ministries
PO Box 152
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Phone: 608-478-4465
Website: www.sftsm.org
Mission Statement: The mission is to provide relief, rehabilitation and development through:
SHELTER: Finding housing for those facing homelessness
TRAINING: Teaching life skills leading to independence
OPPORTUNITY: Providing a network of community resources
RELATIONSHIP: Connecting with God, self, others and creation
MENTORING: Modeling with compassion and accountability
SUPPORT: Encouraging through prayer, listening and leadership
Volunteers are needed in many areas; contact SFTSM by phone for details.
Summit Seekers Toastmasters
Contact: Janette Jardee
Phone: 920-344-4047
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
This organization meets the second and fourth Thursdays of the month 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Summit Credit Union, 1333 W. Main in Sun Prairie.
Mission: To help you shape your future with better communication and creating leaders.
Sun Prairie Area Community Band
Contact: Kristie Ely
Phone: 320-3601
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: kristieoboist2@gmail.com
Website: www.spacb.org
The Sun Prairie Community Band is a volunteer organization providing free performances in Sun Prairie and communities in the area. The SPCB is a concert band of 40-50 musicians, playing everything from traditional and contemporary concert band music, to marches, show tunes, jazz, and holiday music.
Band members include professional musicians, students, and others who enjoy playing. There are no auditions, so if you play or used to play, the SPCB encourages you to join.
Sun Prairie Business and Education Partnership
Contact: Nancy Everson
Phone: 834-6734
501 S Bird Street
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: info@sunprairiebep.com
Website: www.sunprairiebep.com
Mission: Connecting the world of education with the world of business in the Sun Prairie Community.
Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Contact: Frank Peot
Phone: (608) 837-4387
550 South Bird Street
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: FRPoet@aol.com
Website: www.sunprairiecivictheatre.com
The organization has two general membership meetings and the board meets monthly.
Mission Statement: Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is a community of volunteers, sharing their time and talents to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theatre on stage, back stage and in the audience. Volunteers needed year-round.
Sun Prairie Education Foundation
Contact: Debbie Fox Schroeder Phone: 608-282-6111
PO Box 836
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Mission Statement: To enhance education for students in the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Sun Prairie Garden Club
Contact: Diane Powelka
Phone: 608-837-6308
5361 Betlach Rd.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: jpowelka@chorus.net
The organization meets monthly on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
Mission Statement: To encourage interest in all phases of home gardening and promote better horticultural practices, civic beauty and the conservation of natural resources. Volunteers needed to clear brush and weeds at Generations Park in the Town of Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Library Foundation
Phone: (608) 837-7323
The Sun Prairie Library Foundation raises funds to support the long-term vitality of the Sun Prairie Public Library and to meet the increasing demands of library users.
Sun Prairie Lions Club
Contact: Katie Kapler
The Sun Prairie Lions Club meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month (except Thanksgiving and during December) at 6:45 p.m.
Mission Statement: As part of Lions International, “We Serve” by reaching, touching and improving lives. Volunteers needed as service projects are determined.
Sun Prairie Media Center
Contact: Jeff Robbins
Phone: 837-4193
1380 Linnerud Dr.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Website: www.sunprairiemediacenter.com
Office hours: 8-5 pm Monday-Thursday, 8-4:30 pm Friday
Mission Statement: The Sun Prairie Media Center’s mission is to serve Sun Prairie by educating, informing, entertaining, and empowering its citizens through programming produced by Sun Prairie residents for Sun Prairie residents. Always seeking creative and active volunteers to produce or host cable access or community radio programming.
Sun Prairie Moves
100 Wilburn Road Suite 103
Sun Prairie WI 53590
Website: sunprairiemoves.org
Mission: Sun Prairie Moves (formerly the Sun Prairie Bicycle Advocacy Group) is a grassroots organization of cycling enthusiasts, parents and other interested community members who want to improve the bicycling experience in Sun Prairie while increasing access to surrounding communities like Bristol, Madison, Marshall, Windsor, and more.
Our intent is to work with local and regional governments, regional and national cycling advocacy organizations and local enthusiast groups to advance the cause of bicycling.
We encourage any community member to become active in cycling and cycling advocacy.
Sun Prairie Optimist Club
Contact: Maureen Crombie
Email: crombie0112@gmail.com
Web: www.optimist.org
This organization meets at noon on Wednesdays at Buck & Honey’s in Sun Prairie.
Mission Statement: By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in kids.
Sun Prairie Rotary Club
Contact: Rose Freidel – Phone: 608-234-7011
PO Box 222
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Website: www.sunprairierotary.org
This organization meets weekly on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at the Colonial Club.
Mission Statement: A worldwide network of inspired individuals who translate their passions into relevant social causes to change lives in communities. Volunteers needed at various times.
Sun Prairie Young Life
Contact: Chris Handrick
Phone: 608-576-8150
PO Box 5069
Madison, WI 53705
Email: cahandrick@gmail.com
Website: www.sunprairie.younglife.org
This organization meets Mondays during the school year and other days for special events.
Mission Statement: To introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them grow in their faith.
Volunteers needed all year long.
Sunshine Place
Phone: 608-825-3875
18 Rickel Road
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Email: director@sunshineplace.org
Hours: Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thurs. 5-7 p.m.; closed Sunday.
Mission Statement: The purpose of Sunshine Place is to house and administer multiple charitable organizations in a single point of access to these services for the Sun Prairie community.
Sunshine Supper
1632 W. Main St., Sun Prairie
Email: sunshinesupper@gmail.com
Healthy nutritious dinner served every Monday starting at 5:30 pm. Doors open at 5 pm. All are welcome. Sunshine Supper provides a free and nutritious meal for people living in the Sun Prairie area.
YMCA of Dane County-Northeast
1470 Don Simon Drive, Sun Prairie
Contact: Jen Tooley
Phone: 608-837-8221
Mission Statement: The YMCA of Dane County’s Mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Volunteers needed for programs as needed; call for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.