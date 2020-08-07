The City of Sun Prairie has issued a corrected notice for the Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 election.
The ballot printed in the Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 issue of the Sun Prairie Star incorrectly included two referendum questions from the Sun Prairie Area School District. There is NO referendum on the Aug. 11, 2020 ballot.
The City of Sun Prairie apologizes for the error.
For more information, call the Sun Prairie City Clerk's Office at 608-837-2511 during regular business hours.
The ballot notice includes the following information:
PARTY PREFERENCE SECTION –
Democratic
Republican
Constitution
Democratic Party Primary
Representative in Congress District 2 -
Mark Pocan
State Senator District 16 –
Melissa Agard Sargent
Andrew McKinney
Representative to the Assembly District 46 –
Gary Alan Hebl
Representative to the Assembly District 79 –
Dianne H Hesselbein
District Attorney –
Ismael Ozanne
County Clerk –
Scott McDonell
County Treasurer –
Adam Gallagher
Register of Deeds –
Kristi Chlebowski
Republican Party Primary
Representative in Congress District 2 –
Peter Theron
State Senator District 16 –
Scott Barker
Representative to the Assembly District 46 –
Terry Lyon
Representative to the Assembly District 79 –
Victoria Fueger
District Attorney –
Write-In
County Clerk –
Write-In
County Treasurer –
Write-In
Register of Deeds –
Write-In
Constitution Party Primary
Representative in Congress District 2 –
Write-In
State Senator District 16 –
Write-In
Representative to the Assembly District 46 –
Write-In
Representative to the Assembly District 79 –
Write-In
District Attorney –
Write-In
County Clerk –
Write-In
County Treasurer –
Write-In
Register of Deeds –
Write-In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.