The City of Sun Prairie has issued a corrected notice for the Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 election.

The ballot printed in the Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 issue of the Sun Prairie Star incorrectly included two referendum questions from the Sun Prairie Area School District. There is NO referendum on the Aug. 11, 2020 ballot.

The City of Sun Prairie apologizes for the error.

For more information, call the Sun Prairie City Clerk's Office at 608-837-2511 during regular business hours.

The ballot notice includes the following information:

PARTY PREFERENCE SECTION – 

Democratic

Republican

Constitution

 

Democratic Party Primary

Representative in Congress District 2 - 

Mark Pocan

State Senator District 16 –

Melissa Agard Sargent

Andrew McKinney

Representative to the Assembly District 46 – 

Gary Alan Hebl

Representative to the Assembly District 79 – 

Dianne H Hesselbein

District Attorney – 

Ismael Ozanne

County Clerk – 

Scott McDonell

County Treasurer – 

Adam Gallagher

Register of Deeds – 

Kristi Chlebowski

 

Republican Party Primary

Representative in Congress District 2 – 

Peter Theron

State Senator District 16 –

Scott Barker

Representative to the Assembly District 46 – 

Terry Lyon

Representative to the Assembly District 79 – 

Victoria Fueger

District Attorney – 

Write-In

County Clerk – 

Write-In

County Treasurer – 

Write-In

Register of Deeds – 

Write-In

 

Constitution Party Primary

Representative in Congress District 2 – 

Write-In

State Senator District 16 –

Write-In

Representative to the Assembly District 46 – 

Write-In

Representative to the Assembly District 79 – 

Write-In

District Attorney – 

Write-In

County Clerk – 

Write-In

County Treasurer – 

Write-In

Register of Deeds – 

Write-In

