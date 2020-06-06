Sun Prairie police are investigating a smashed window at Cabela's in the Prairie Lakes Shopping Center.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki said on Friday June 5 at approximately 10:14 p.m., while patrolling the lot of Cabela’s, 1350 Cabela Drive, a Sun Prairie police officer observed a front window to the store damaged with a large rock laying on the ground by the window.
Video surveillance from the store shows an unknown male subject wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with a black face mask grabbing the large stone and throwing it at the front window three to four times.
Konopacki said the unknown male subject fled the parking lot on foot, and that there is no information at this time if this is related to the recent looting incidents in Dane County.
This continues to be an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Individuals with information regarding the picture of the subject or any other information are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously to the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
