The Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the Madison region. The MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.
Join both organizations for their first joint lunch & learn webinar on Thursday, Feb. 18, to learn more about the work the agencies do, the resources they offer, and the services the can provide.
The goal is to inspire ongoing information sharing and dialogue around the ways in which both planning entities can help address common challenges faced by Dane County communities.
Who should attend
The primary audiences for this webinar are local and county staff and officials, including members of transportation and land use committees. Interested members of the public are also welcome.
What will be presented
• An overview of available tools, resources, and services provided by CARPC and the MPO to support local plans and projects.
• Examples of CARPC’s work in local comprehensive planning, watershed planning, mapping, and data services.
• Examples of the MPO’s transportation plans, studies, data, and services.
• The possibility for new collaborations in support of local plans and projects.
• Gathering feedback on community needs and interests to guide future webinar offerings.
