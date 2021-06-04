Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on June 4 announced applications are now being accepted for the nearly $2 million available through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Both programs allow Dane County to provide financial assistance to businesses, organizations, agencies, and municipalities for housing and community development activities that benefit primarily low- and moderate-income residents of the county.
“With this funding, we hope to help more Dane County communities advance their infrastructure, affordable housing, and anti-poverty efforts,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “These grants expand economic opportunities for Dane County residents and strengthen our communities.”
Dane County CDBG and HOME is authorized by the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974.
CDBG provides eligible metropolitan cities and urban counties with annual direct grants that they can use to provide decent housing, suitable living environments, and expanded economic opportunities primarily for low- and moderate-income persons.
Funds are distributed as grants to sub-recipients through an annual competitive application process.
Categories for the 2022 round of funding include rental rehabilitation, new rental construction, public facilities, public services, economic assistance, tenant based rental assistance, minor home repair, major home rehabilitation, and mortgage reduction.
The funding must be spent outside the City of Madison in one of the Dane County Urban Consortium Communities. Proposals are due July 1, 2021.
To learn more about CDBG and HOME, visit https://cdbg.countyofdane.com/. Applicants can apply for the funding at https://www.danepurchasing.com/bids.