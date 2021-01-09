Student workers honored with GRIT award

The Sun Prairie Business & Education Partnership (BEP) awarded the GRIT Award to three student workers. Peyton Cunningham (grade 11) from the Bank of Sun Prairie, and Riley Breitlow (grade 11) and Sam Darga (grade 11) from Day One Pizza were all nominated by their employers for the qualities that each student shows while at work.
All students were honored by members of the BEP, surprising the students while at work. Each student received a special certificate and gift card for exemplifying the tenets of GRIT, which are Giving it your all, Responsibility, Initiative, and Teamwork.
The BEP High School GRIT Program is a reward program to recognize Sun Prairie students working in area businesses that are demonstrating the workplace skills business leaders value.
Please contact Nancy Everson or Betsy Butler at the Sun Prairie High School if you have a student employee you would like to recognize for exhibiting the qualities of GRIT.
Peyton Cunningham received her award on Dec. 17, from Patrick Malinowski of Summit Credit Union, current BEP President, along with Bank of Sun Prairie employees, her family, and other BEP members.
Riley Breitlow and Sam Darga received their awards on Dec. 18, from Christi Winchel of Sunny Nutrition, past BEP Board President, along with David Thwing from Day One Pizza, the students’ families, and other BEP members.
