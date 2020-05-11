The developer of a proposed drive-through coffee shop near the intersection of Bird and Main said he’s willing to work with the city despite comments recommending against approval of the plan.
Tony Humphrey, who has said he is working with Starbucks to construct a new drive-through location on the site of the former Paul’s Bar at Bird and Main streets, and his architect, Brad Koning, have provided comments to the Sun Prairie Star that included email correspondence with City Planner Sarah Sauer.
City planning staff comments recommend against concept plan approval of the proposed drive-through coffee shop because it is contrary to the Central Main Street Corridor Plan.
“Again, I want to emphasize that the City is extremely eager to see this site redevelop and hope we can continue to work with you for a successful project,” Sauer wrote near the conclusion of the email exchange.
“We all would like to see something happen on this site. Mr. Humphrey has a solid use identified that could make redevelopment of this lot a reality,” Koning wrote. “Unfortunately, that project is a single story, single use franchise that requires a drive-thru in the configuration shown in the proposal.”
Koning wrote the city’s Comprehensive Plan has limited Humphrey’s ability to market or develop the property and increase the tax base for the city.
“Although this project is not what the city envisioned for redevelopment of this area along Main Street – this is a real project being presented that we feel would help support the surrounding mixed-use redevelopment along Main Street,” Koning wrote.
Property owner Humphrey explained in January the parcel sat empty for several years while the Central Main Street Corridor Plan gained momentum in phases and was ultimately approved by the Sun Prairie City Council.
Last fall, Humphrey said he received an offer to purchase the property from Starbucks, which has been working closely with the city. Starbucks has already re-worked its construction plans to match city requirements for green space, parking and drive-through traffic flow, according to Humphrey.
“But with each round of revisions, re-drawings and new specifications from Starbucks, the city is taking these requests further and further —their requirements have become a moving target,” Humphrey wrote in a January memo to the Sun Prairie Star explaining the history of the property.
“The city wants this property to be developed into a mixed-use building with commercial below and residential above,” Humphrey added. “But Main Street is already saturated with buildings in this format — many of which are sitting largely unoccupied.”
The Sun Prairie Plan Commission made comments about a mixed use proposal last month, stating the commission would want to see more commercial space as part of the mixed-use senior apartment development.
In her correspondence, Sauer wrote the city is most interested in seeing a proposal that complies with the Central Main Street Corridor plan.
“The owner understands that the city has a vision of Main Street and specifically identified this lot to consist of multi-story building on the street front,” Koning replied. “There has been some development in the corridor that meets such requirements. However, we are looking at this particular lot individually, and in doing so have limited ability to create that project the city desires.”
Humphrey has been actively marketing the property since Paul’s Bar was demolished on Jan. 2, 2013.
“There has been interest, but once they begin to organize the site – it quickly shows limitations to the type and function of a proposed use for an economically viable project,” Koning added. “He now has solid interest from a proven national franchise, but cannot gain support from the city due to the adopted comprehensive plan. Due to the orientation of the site, angle of Main Street in relation to Bird Street, and narrow width, this site has few viable and economical uses.”
Even though Starbucks is aware of the city’s requirements, Humphrey said in January the retailer is “growing weary of the back-and-forth.” The city has also raised concerns about landscaping, drive-through vehicle stacking, utility access and snow storage — all of which the developer is willing to work with the city on, according to the correspondence with Sauer.
In addition to the Paul’s Bar site, Humphrey also owns the abutting parcel where Glass Nickel Pizza currently has a restaurant at 815 W. Main St.
“I want the Sun Prairie community to know that I am doing my part to help revitalize this corner, to make it something more than it is currently — but that an inflexible viewpoint from the city is causing hindrances that may result in a bigger loss for the community in TIF funds, property value and completion of the project,” Humphrey wrote in January.
The Sun Prairie Plan Commission is scheduled to take up the concept plan as part of its Jan. 12 agenda; the meeting that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. may be viewed at ksun.tv, on Spectrum cable systems at channel 983 and on TDS cable at channels 13 or 1013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.