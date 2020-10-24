Sun Prairie police are seeking information from the public in connection to two Oct. 23 shots fired incidents.
Sgt. Nolan Pickar of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at 9:09 p.m, police received several reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Park Circle in the City of Sun Prairie. As officers responded to that location, police received multiple calls of shots being fired on State Highway 19 (Windsor Street) near Westmount Drive.
Multiple shell casings were located at both scenes.
"At this time in the investigation, we believe the suspect was firing a handgun while driving," Pickar said.
No injuries have been reported.
The incident closed State Highway 19 between Portage Road and Westmount Drive for approximately two hours.
"At the time of this release, we do not have a description of the suspect," Pickar said.
The Sun Prairie Police Department received assistance from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.
Individuals with further information regarding this incident are asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.
