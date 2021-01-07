The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, is offering 123 scholarships to students this year.
High school seniors who have an agriculture or rural background, or plan to major in an agriculture-related field at a college, university or technical school are encouraged to apply between now and March 15.
Each scholarship recipient will receive $1,500 for educational tuition expenses. Qualified applicants must live in Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory and have a 3.0 GPA or higher. Recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, agricultural and community organization involvement and essays.
This year, the Fund for Rural America is introducing three new opportunities for students who live in the metropolitan areas of Cook County, Ill., Hennepin or Ramsey County, Minn., or Milwaukee County.
“Through the Fund for Rural America, our goal is to contribute to the future of agriculture across our territory,” said Karen Schieler, Senior Corporate Giving Specialist. “More and more students in metropolitan areas are exploring careers in agriculture and we hope by adding these new scholarships it will further inspire these students. Our high school scholarship program is a signature investment in the future.”
To date, the Fund has awarded 345 scholarships to graduating seniors, totaling $517,500.
”Young adults are the future of agriculture and rural America,” Schieler said. “Our scholarship shows these students cooperatives like Compeer are invested in their future, and encourages their commitment to pursue a career path that will make a difference in their communities.”
Students can find the scholarship application at compeer.com. Applications can be emailed to scholarships@compeer.com, mailed to P.O. Box 1219, Lakeville, MN 55044, or submitted in person at a local Compeer Financial office.
The deadline for applications is Monday, March 15.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America.
Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of agricultural advocacy and development, agriculture education, cooperative initiatives, rural development and community enrichment; and youth engagement.
The fund is managed by a Board of Trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and members of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors.
More information about opportunities available through the fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.
Compeer Financial, with an office located in the Smith's Crossing neighborhood in Sun Prairie. is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $23.7 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Learn more about Compeer Financial’s scholarship program.
