With Fire Prevention Week approaching and the recent cooler weather, Sun Prairie Fire Department would like to remind everyone that now is a good time to check your CO detectors.

Any home appliance or equipment that burns natural gas, oil, coal, charcoal, propane or wood can produce carbon monoxide. These include: Furnaces, boilers, water heaters, fireplaces;

Ovens and ranges; wood burning stoves, space heaters, charcoal and propane grills, back-up generators, automobiles; and gas-powered lawn mowers

When testing a CO detector press and hold the “Test” button on the detector for a few seconds. When loud beeping indicates the detector is working correctly, release the button. Change the batteries if the unit fails the test.

Replace the CO detector if new batteries don’t make a difference and the detector still fails when tested.

