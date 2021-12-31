Lisa Goldsberry is excited to announce her bid for a seat on the Board of Sun Prairie Area School District. She recently turned in her required nomination signatures and is ready to talk with voters. Elections are to be held April 5, 2022.
Goldsberry grew up in Chicago and moved to Sun Prairie with her son in 2015. She is a mental health professional with over 20 years of experience in clinical, social work and educational settings.
She brings a background of child protective services, day treatment, substitute teaching, Sun Prairie Community Schools, and clinical coordination. She is currently employed as Building Bridges Clinical Coordinator in the Waunakee School District.
Goldsberry served as:
• A substitute teacher for Sun Prairie Area School District from Sept 2015 to June 2018
• Secretary of Northside's SCO 2015-16 school year.
• A member of the initial Sun Prairie Space Planning Committee in 2015
• The liaison to the School Board for the Secondary Space Planning Committee in 2017
• A Community School Site Coordinator in Sun Prairie from June 2018 to Feb 2021.
Goldsberry currently serves as:
• An active member of the African American Parents Network since 2015;
• A trustee of the Sun Prairie Education Foundation since 2019;
• A board member for the Excel Institute, a youth violence prevention group in Sun Prairie; and
• A member of the launch team for Life Church of Dane County in Sun Prairie.
“I believe that all children can learn, community involvement is key to growth, and fiscal responsibility ensures a healthy community. Investing in today’s youth guarantees a better tomorrow," Goldsberry said, "and I want to help lead that work.”
Goldsberry has been endorsed by current school board member Alwyn Foster and former school board members Marilyn Ruffin and Marta Hansen; City of Sun Prairie alders Maureen Crombie and Steve Stocker as well as community members Hugh Cha, Christina Outlay, and Joy Matthews.
The election is April 5. Goldsberry joins incumbent Steve Schroeder and challenger Diana McFarland as candidates for the school board after incumbents Dave Hoekstra and Caren Diedrich filed declarations of non-candidacy on Dec. 7, 2021.