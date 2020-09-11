At the Sept. 10 Dane County Board of Supervisors public hearing on the 2021 budget, supervisors heard 2.5 hours of public testimony focused on criminal justice reform, the environment, and behavioral health.
Following the public’s testimony, department heads gave brief presentations to the county board highlighting their 2021 budget requests.
A majority of departments presented during the meeting, but the Human Services and Veteran’s Services departments will make presentations at the public hearing on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Details to connect and participate in that hearing can be found here: https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
Department heads were asked to prepare responses to questions sent to them in advance, including:
• What has been your department’s greatest challenge in meeting your mission during the COVID-19 pandemic?
• What has been your greatest accomplishment?
• What unmet needs do you have?
• In light of the budget guidelines, how has your department made required cuts while bearing in mind the county’s commitment to racial equity?
A common response from department heads regarding the greatest challenge related to technology concerns, while the greatest accomplishment for many was the level of customer service to the residents of Dane County they have been able to maintain despite the many obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overwhelmingly, departments noted their required budget cuts were not expected to have an impact on the county’s commitment to racial equity.
“We were fortunate to hear passionate testimony from members of the public as well as the department heads. The upcoming budget will be a challenge, so it is imperative that we hear from the community on their priorities, as well as from the county staff who manage and oversee the services we provide,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.
The presentations from the hearing can be accessed here: https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=734269&GUID=47AF1300-D1D8-4F97-983C-71971D06D887
