During a roughly two hour meeting June 8, members of the Sun Prairie School Board approved the charge for the new task force to determine secondary school boundaries in the Sun Prairie Area School District.
A report from Assistant Superintendent for Operations Janet Rosseter and School Board Clerk Bryn Horton said on May 26, 2020, the Secondary Boundary and Bell Time Task Force (SBBTTF) charge was presented to the Sun Prairie School Board.
After discussion by the board, the co-chairs of the SBBTTF, Bryn Horton and Janet Rosseter, were directed to revise the charge to refer to it as a task force (as opposed to committee) and to address the need for the task force to include equitable distribution of socio-economic status and racial composition as part of the task force’s evaluation criteria (as opposed to equal or near equal).
The task force’s charge was revised to reflect the requested changes and submitted Monday to the board for approval.
On April 2, 2019, the Sun Prairie Area School District community approved a referendum to build a second high school, reconfigure Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School to serve 6th through 8th grades, relocate Prairie Phoenix Academy to a totally separate and dedicated space at the current Cardinal Heights building, and to build a new multi-purpose stadium at the Ashley Field site for use by both high schools.
As a result, the SPASD will change its current grade configurations (eliminate the upper middle school which served 8th and 9th graders, and redistribute 8th graders to the middle schools, and 9th graders to the high school). Additionally, secondary boundaries (grades 6-12) will need to be redrawn to be effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Because of the additional high school and the voters approving the move to three middle schools, SPASD boundaries will need to be redrawn.
According to the report from Horton and Rosseter, SPASD policy outlines a boundary task force to accomplish that work.
In preparation to convene the task force in the fall of 2020, the Sun Prairie School Board is required to establish a charge, as well as outline the framework and process, to guide the task force’s work.
Although board members approved the task force’s charge, the SPASD is seeking a diverse geographic and demographic task force to lead the work. will consist of school district residents representing diverse geographic and demographic backgrounds.
Serving as critical resources to the SBBTTF (but not official members) will be district staff (administrators, professional educators, other staff), as well as consultants in such areas as enrollment, transportation, community surveys, city planning, etc.
Those support partners will provide relevant data to inform the task force’s decision-making and recommendation process.
The new SPASD task force will be co-chaired by Horton and Rosseter.
The new task force will be facilitated by a neutral third party facilitator who lives outside the district, yet has in depth knowledge regarding school operations and facilitation processes.
The SBBTTF will meet approximately two times per month beginning in mid-September, with separate advisory recommendations both targeted for presentation to the Sun Prairie School Board and community by June 2021.
The task force will:
• Review demographic community growth and projected growth, facility capacity statistics, and student demographic data;
• Brainstorm, explore, evaluate, and refine potential long-term flexible and fiscally responsible boundary and bell time solutions;
• Seek community feedback through multiple outreach opportunities including reviewing and considering community-wide feedback;
• Serve as factual “key communicators” to the Sun Prairie community throughout the process; and,
• Prepare and present a report summarizing findings and advisory recommendations to the School Board.
After establishing meeting norms, the task force will next establish evaluation criteria to weigh the yet to be developed potential solution scenarios against.
The evaluation criteria will define the parameters and merits of a successful solution to be presented to the Sun Prairie School Board.
An application link may be found in the task force Google Doc at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Td43OUlc96gcL7Um0ZFkQINNHlPcTTwJ0RL4zMGxls4/edit (click on the link with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The task force costs will include fees for professional consultants, materials generation and reproduction costs, and light refreshments for task force meetings, with an estimated total amount not expected to exceed $65,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.